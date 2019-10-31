Nepalese mountaineer climbs 14 highest peaks in 189 days

humanities Reading level: green

A Nepalese man has climbed the world’s 14 highest peaks in just 189 days.

His incredible feat* smashes the previous record by more than seven years.

Nirmal Purja scaled the 8027m Mount Shishapangma in China on Tuesday, which was the last of the 14 peaks that are more than 8000m high.

The previous record for climbing the 14 peaks was seven years, 10 months and six days. It was set by South Korean climber Kim Chang-ho in 2013.

Only 40 mountaineers have ever climbed all the 14 peaks, eight of which are in Nepal, five in Pakistan and one in Tibet.

Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks in Kathmandu, Nepal, which equipped the expedition, said the 36-year-old Purja was in good health.

Climbing experts called the record a momentous* achievement in mountaineering history.

“It is a great achievement for mountaineering and mountaineers and a milestone* in the history of climbing,” said Ang Tshering, who previously headed the Nepal Mountaineering Association.

A former soldier in the British army, Purja began his mission on April 23 with a climb of Mount Annapurna in Nepal.

After Mount Annapurna on April 23, he climbed Mount Dhaulagiri on May 12, Mount Kanchenjunga on May 15, Mount Everest on May 22, Mount Lhotse just 12 hours later, also on May 22, Mount Makalu on May 24 and Mount Manaslu on September 27.

In Pakistan, he climbed Mount Nanga Parbat on July 3, Mount Gasherbrum 1 on July 15, Mount Gasherbrum 2 on July 18, Mount K2 on July 24 and Mount Broad Peak on July 26.

In China, he scaled Mount Cho You on September 23 and Mount Shishapangma on October 29.

He struggled to get permission from the Chinese government for his last climb and was allowed only after getting help from the Nepalese government.

Purja’s photo of a long line of climbers just below the Mount Everest summit was widely circulated on social media in May. It raised concerns about overcrowding and the safety of climbers spending so much time on the highest point of the Earth for hours stuck in a traffic jam.

Purja joined the British army in 2003 but left earlier this year to begin his mission of climbing all the highest peaks in record time.

GLOSSARY

feat: big achievement

momentous: of great importance

milestone: an important stage, place or achievement

