Leo Saw loses his mullet for Lost Dogs’ Home

humanities Reading level: green

Mullets for mutts is Leo Saw’s motto*.

Leo, 9, will part with his prized mullet to raise money for the Lost Dogs’ Home.

The Melbourne youngster’s grandmother offered to pay him to get rid of his mullet, so he decided to turn his haircut into a fundraiser to help rehome* lost and starving dogs this winter.

“He has a strong love for animals,” his mum, Ashley Stitt, said.

“Our goal was to raise $400. We have passed that and have raised over $1280 for the shelter.”

Lost Dogs’ Home spokesperson Suzana Talevski said the organisation was proud of Leo’s initiative*.

“His efforts will certainly go a long way to making sure we can get these beautiful animals into a loving home,” Ms Talevski said.

She said the shelter took in more than 14,000 animals each year and, with winter approaching, it was hoped many would find comfort in the “warm embrace* of their human”.

You can support Leo at makeforeverhappen.com

GLOSSARY

motto: a word, phrase or sentence that expresses the beliefs of a person, group, country, or organisation

a word, phrase or sentence that expresses the beliefs of a person, group, country, or organisation rehome: find a new home for a pet

find a new home for a pet initiative: ability to take action to do something important or solve a problem

ability to take action to do something important or solve a problem embrace: hug, hold closely

EXTRA READING

Stepping up to fight hunger

Young fundraisers’ crafty idea to save koalas

Molly’s on the run for good cause

QUICK QUIZ

Which organisation is Leo raising money for? Who prompted Leo to raise money by cutting his mullet? How much money did Leo hope to raise? How much money has he raised so far? How many animals does the Lost Dogs’ Home take in each year?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Design a logo

Design a logo for Leo’s fundraiser, Mullets for Mutts.

Time: Allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Communication Design

2. Extension

Leo took something ordinary, like getting a haircut, to find a way to make a difference. Can you think of something that you could do to help a person or group in your community? You don’t have to raise money – there are lots of different ways that you can help.

Be inspired by Leo and create a plan for something that you could do to make a difference.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability, Civics and Citizenship

VCOP ACTIVITY

Imaginative dialogue

Imagine you were there during the event being discussed in the article, or for the interview.

Create a conversation between two characters from the article – you may need or want to include yourself as one of the characters.

Don’t forget to try to use facts and details from the article to help make your dialogue as realistic as possible.

Go through your writing and highlight any punctuation you have used in green. Make sure you carefully check the punctuation used for the dialogue and ensure you have opened and closed the speaking in the correct places.