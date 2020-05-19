humanities Reading level: red

Billie Kinder never doubted the power of one. The bubbly 12-year-old with a smile like sunshine packed a lifetime of positivity into her poetry, illustrations, writing and small acts of kindness, living by a simple belief that adults often forget: each one of us can always change things for the better.

When Billie tragically died in a 2016 equestrian* accident, her family established the charity Fly High Billie, creating a lasting legacy* kids around the country can enjoy, thanks to ‘b kinder’ resources and the third annual B Kinder Day on June 22.

With a loving play on Billie’s name, the idea of B Kinder Day is to spread kindness, empathy and compassion*, according to mum Danny Mayson-Kinder. Originally limited to schools, with students exchanging and mailing $1 b kinder greeting cards printed with Billie’s illustrations, the ripple effect of kindness soon made the day a much larger celebration.

Last year over 8500 b kinder cards went out. Before school closures around the country, Ms Mayson-Kinder hoped 25,000 cards would be shared this year. With students now returning to the schoolyard and a month to go before B Kinder Day, she believes there is still time to make that goal a reality.

“Last year we had schools in England take part, we had communities take part, organisations, cafes, restaurants, shops, so it’s growing quite rapidly. Post-COVID it will be hopefully huge,” she said.

Indeed, acts of kindness have emerged as the primary* community response to the pandemic. Empathy in action is a lesson kids are unlikely to forget, says Mark McCrindle, founder and director of social research company McCrindle.

“Four in 5 Australians are saying that COVID-19 will play a significant role in shaping the children of today. It’s up there with one of those iconic* events like the Great Depression or World War II.

“The age at which we’re exposed to a massive issue determines how embedded* it becomes in our psyche* and how formative* it becomes in shaping our behaviour and attitudes, so this will be definitely formative for the younger school age children in all areas,” Mr McCrindle said.

As well as three b kinder workbooks, covering age-appropriate activities, the main resource is a beautiful book called Hope, full of Billie’s artwork, poetry and inspirational quotes she loved.

Originally intended as a private family tribute to the little girl who always wanted to publish a book, the reaction from other children has seen Billie’s words of kindness enter schools in a bid to combat bullying and other crises negatively impacting our kids. Profits are used to supply the resources to disadvantaged students and schools with restricted funds.

“The feedback (is) quite remarkable, especially from the parents of children. The Hope book (is) initiating conversations with their children around not just nice things, like their family hopes and dreams, but also racism and death and bullying,” Ms Mayson-Kinder said.

She believes the value of the b kinder resources is that it is very rare for students to see something written and illustrated by another child.

“Kids say to me, ‘I want to be just like Billie’ and it makes kindness very doable for them. It’s not just something they’re told to do or they’re supposed to do, they can actually see that this little girl made a difference.

“I think that’s the really big advantage that Billie’s voice seems to be having, is she’s just another little girl like them,” Ms Mayson-Kinder said.

