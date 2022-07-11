humanities Reading level: green

Preschool kids who play outside in the bush or at the beach are more likely to perform better in maths, science and technology when they start school.

A new study by Deakin University has found that four-year-olds and five-year-olds who attended “bush kinder” – where they learnt in parks, paddocks or in the sand – developed ­betters skills in these areas than peers who stayed inside.

Girls had the biggest improvement in these subjects when iPads and gendered* toys were replaced with nature, the researchers discovered. The study, which looked at children attending weekly bush kinder for a year, found kids aged four and five were more confident and likely to ask questions.

Deakin’s School of Education study co-author Chris Speldewinde said girls learnt the most science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) skills.

He said this was because kids learning outdoors did not gravitate* towards traditional “boys’ toys”, such as trucks and sandpits, or to traditional “girls’ toys” like dolls and pretend cooking.

“Unstructured, outdoor play allows girls and boys to put away their dolls and stuffed toys and interact creatively with the environment around them to learn crucial STEM fundamentals*,” he said.

“For girls in particular, it takes away associations of gendered play and gets kids to be reliant on sticks and rocks for imaginary play.”

Mr Speldewinde said this early education could improve later academic performance in STEM subjects, including design and food technology, maths and science, because more girls would take an interest in them.

The shift to outdoor learning reflects an international trend. “Forest schools” have been popular in European early childhood education since the 1950s.

Currently only 150 Victorian kindergartens include outdoor learning in their weekly curriculums.

Victorian Education Department guidelines for bush kinders ­require boundaries around sites and ensuring kids are kept away from bodies of water.

Natalie Cross, who runs Bush Kindergarten in southeast Glen Eira, said stereotypes* disappeared outdoors.

“You would typically see boys playing in STEM areas and often the boys will dominate* inquiry sessions, whereas in an outdoor setting, everybody has the chance to participate,” she said.

