‘Iso’ declared Australia’s word of the year

Australia’s word of the year is ‘iso’.

The Australian National Dictionary Centre chose the word, which is Australian slang for self-isolation.

Each year, the ANDC, based at The Australian National University in Canberra, ACT, chooses a word or expression that has “gained prominence in the Australian social landscape”, meaning it has become important or famous among people in Australia.

In a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, the shortlist of words was similarly dominated by the pandemic. ‘Bubble’ and ‘COVID-normal’ were also on the list.

The only non-pandemic-related short-listed* word or expression was ‘Black Summer’, which refers to the 2019-2020 summer bushfires.

ANDC senior researcher Mark Gwynn said iso stood out as a characteristically* Aussie abbreviation.

“Our fondness for abbreviating words in Australia, and a natural human inclination* to make the unknown and scary familiar, quickly saw the descriptive term ‘self-isolation’ shortened to iso in March this year,” Mr Gwynn said.

“Not only is iso distinctively Australian in usage, it has also been linguistically* productive by combining with other words to form compounds such as iso baking, iso bar, iso cut, and iso fashion.

“Many of us found humour in language use as a way to cope with our changed working and social circumstances, so why not talk about a bad self-inflicted* haircut as an iso cut, or the extra weight gained due to lack of exercise as iso kilos,” Mr Gwynn said.

2020 SHORT-LISTED WORDS

iso: self-isolation; the act of remaining apart from others as a way to limit the spread of an infectious disease, especially as a public health measure.

Black Summer: the summer of 2019/2020, during which catastrophic* bushfires occurred in southeastern Australia.

bubble: a district, region, or a group of people viewed as a closed system, isolating from other districts, regions, or groups as a public health measure to limit the spread of COVID-19. 'Bubble' was also found in compounds such as 'travel bubble', 'germ bubble' and 'sporting bubble'.

covid-normal: a state of adapting to an acceptable level of COVID-19 in the community.

driveway: used in compounds referring to individual Anzac Day vigils* in 2020, such as 'driveway Anzac service', 'driveway Dawn Service'.

MORE BIG WORDS OF 2020

lockdown: the imposition* of stringent* restrictions on travel, social interaction, and access to public spaces. Lockdown was declared the word of the year for 2020 by the UK’s Collins Dictionary

Covid: the shortened word for COVID-19, the official name of the disease caused by the coronavirus Sars CoV-2. By July, the word Covid was the most searched for and most mentioned word in media and social media in the 21st century, according to the Global Language Monitor.

GLOSSARY

short-listed: a list of finalists in a competition

characteristically: in a way that is typical of a particular person, place or thing

inclination: a natural tendency or urge to do something

linguistically: in a way that relates to language

self-inflicted: inflicted (done) to yourself

catastrophic: causing great damage

vigils: a peaceful demonstration in support of something

imposition: putting in place

putting in place stringent: strict

