How to be a teen entrepreneur

Starting a business is tricky for people of all ages, but teenagers have more going for them than most.

Enthusiasm, fresh ideas, tech-savviness and lack of financial baggage make them perfect potential entrepreneurs. And their ranks are growing.

ASE Group chief executive Taj Pabari runs three-day school holiday business camps for young people, through businesscamp.com.au, and other training programs, and says the pandemic has produced more teen business owners.

“As a result of Covid-19, we’ve been seeing huge numbers of young people – many of whom lost their job or were underemployed* in existing roles – go out and make the switch to start their own business,” he said.

Mr Pabari said it often took just one good idea, and being prepared to work hard.

“It’s easy to be fooled by everyone’s highlight reel or Instagram feed – business can look easy and flexible, but it’s a really, really hard sport,” he said.

“Get ready for one of the hardest things you’ll ever do but as someone who actually started a business at 14, it’s totally worth it.”

MARKETS AND CUSTOMERS

Small Business Australia executive director Bill Lang said teenage entrepreneurs should understand that all businesses made mistakes, and those who learnt from them would succeed.

“This is why starting a business at a young age can be so beneficial,” he said.

“Before you’re old, you’ll become aware of all the little mistakes you made the first time around and avoid them on your business ventures later in life.”

Mr Lang said that before settling on an idea, budding entrepreneurs should do some research to better understand the market they were thinking about entering.

“Look for faults in other products and services and try to fill the void,” he suggested.

Mr Lang said customers were the essence* of a business. “Remember your product or service should either solve a problem or fulfil a desire – if it can do both, even better,” he said.

FINANCIAL FACTORS

Teenagers can easily open bank accounts and the Australian Taxation Office says they can have their own tax file number at any age, and can sign for it themselves from age 13.

Some entrepreneurs will need an Australian Business Number (ABN), and business.gov.au has tools to help you work this out. You can also search for any restrictions on your business idea or licences you may need.

Mr Lang said one of the biggest financial factors was start-up funding, which is why many first businesses involved selling a service before getting paid.

Crowdsourcing through Kickstarter could be an option, while parents and friends might help, too.

FIND A COMMUNITY

Mr Pabari said microbusiness owners could not do it alone and should seek out a community of like-minded people.

His firm runs a free platform, space.edu.au, to help people connect and network.

“Even if you’re not completely ready to launch, just start a conversation with a potential partner,” he suggested.

And always say “yes” to everything, whether it’s an event, a meeting or an opportunity, Mr Pabari said.

TIPS FROM YOUNG GUNS

South Australian students Lachlan Miegel and Blake Tourneur, both 15, have started their own business, HydroSoil, which has seen them create an app and make sensors that tell people when their plants need watering.

Lachlan, who goes to St John’s Grammar School with Blake, said now was an exciting time to be innovating*.

“The main thing I have learnt is coding skills as well as new marketing strategies,” he said.

Lachlan’s top tips are:

Find something you are passionate about.

Don’t be afraid to try new things or put yourself out there, there’s no need to feel ridiculous or silly – own it.

Blake’s top tips are:

Realise you have the potential to make great things.

Give your idea a go because earning valuable skills for your future while working on something you love is amazing.

GLOSSARY

underemployed: when a person has a job but is not able to work as many hours as they would like

when a person has a job but is not able to work as many hours as they would like essence: key part

key part innovating: doing new things

