Girls do better without boys at school, study finds

Girls studying at single-sex schools are more mentally tough than those from co-ed campuses, a study has found.

Experts attribute* this to a lack of harmful gender roles and no male domination* of traditional subjects.

A UK study of almost 3000 students found those in girls’ schools were more confident and had better emotional control than those in co-ed* settings, making them better equipped to deal with stress, pressure and challenges.

“This might explain why girls in girls’ schools typically do better academically and are more likely to choose to study STEM* subjects than girls in coeducational* schools,” the report from AQR International found.

The findings were part of a bigger study of more than 40,000 students which showed independent school pupils were more mentally tough than state school students, but were not more confident.

Alliance of Girls Schools Australasia executive officer Loren Bridge said single-sex female schools “create a unique environment in which girls are encouraged to embrace competition, fearlessly explore subjects that are traditionally male dominated and challenge each other”.

“Girls’ schools have extremely strong pastoral care* programs, all tailored to the needs of girls, supporting their mental health and also equipping them with the tools to build resilience,” she said.

The principal of Victoria’s Strathcona Girls Grammar, Marise McConaghy, said girls’ schools boosted the confidence of their students, which research showed tended to dip between the ages of eight and 14.

“Without the presence of boys and the increased self-consciousness often attached to this, girls feel more empowered* to participate fully,” she said.

Ms McConaghy said research suggested “girls’ self-confidence could be eroded by the effects of gender biases* and stereotyping* found in some coeducational settings”.

“Girls’ schools challenge unhelpful and harmful gender roles by providing a safe environment for girls to try new things, take risks, and pursue excellence in any area they choose, including traditionally male-dominated subjects such as mathematics and the sciences,” she said.

Parent Kylee Ellis chose Strathcona Girls Grammar for her daughter, Erin, 13, who is in Year 7.

“I could see the environment was very supportive and celebrated the strengths of all children,” she said.

“She went to a co-ed primary school but went on to Strathcona because of the opportunities. She continues to develop and give things a go.”

The findings come amid a drift* away from single-sex schools, with Victorian Education Department data showing enrolments in co-ed schools increased by 11 per cent from 2015 to 2020. Enrolments at girls’ schools grew by just 2.4 per cent.

GLOSSARY

attribute: see something as being caused by

see something as being caused by domination: use power or control over something

use power or control over something co-ed/coeducational: having both male and female students

having both male and female students STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics

science, technology, engineering and mathematics pastoral care: help with personal needs and problems

help with personal needs and problems biases: to see or feel things a certain way, or have a preference for one thing over another

to see or feel things a certain way, or have a preference for one thing over another empowered: having the power to do something

having the power to do something stereotyping: having a fixed idea or image of someone that is often untrue or partly untrue

having a fixed idea or image of someone that is often untrue or partly untrue drift: move slowly

