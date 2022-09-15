humanities Reading level: green

Jos Bots is not your everyday pensioner*. The nonagenarian* is about to embark* on a record-breaking bid to become the world’s oldest solo paraglider at a ripe old age most people struggle to reach.

Reaching for the near-impossible feat hasn’t exactly been easy for the proud New South Welshman. He has already cheated death several times undertaking the extreme sport.

“I’ve had close calls that have nearly killed me a few times,” he said.

“Winds have changed mid-flight, I’ve nearly collided with hang-gliders and even drifted out to sea with (paraglider) lines wrapped around my legs and wrists.”

But age is just a number for Mr Bots, who celebrated his 93rd birthday on Wednesday.

He said the paragliding experience still “amazes” him despite doing it for over 50 years.

“It’s such a wonderful thing to do, flying like a bird,” he said.

“You can fly in a plane but it’s different to be sitting inside a motorised vehicle, but freeflying like a bird still amazes me, it’s marvellous.”

The current Guinness World Record holder for the oldest solo paraglider is held by Polish man Janusz Orlowski who soared to heights of 332m at the age of 91 in 2017. But Mr Bots believes the time has come for him to seize the title, even with the tough conditions at Sydney’s unofficial home of the sport, Stanwell Park, 58km south of the capital.

“You’ve got to gain 300m (in height), which can be done at a lot of places but it’s tough to do at Stanwell Park,” Mr Bots said.

“We did a test once and I missed (the 300m elevation* level) by 10m, actually.”

Despite all the close calls and ageist* naysayers*, Mr Bots is hungrier than ever to break the record – and he’ll be closely monitoring Stanwell Park weather forecasts waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike.

“The Guinness Book of Records goes all over the world, it would be very nice and something to think about,” he said.

GLOSSARY

pensioner: someone who gets government money or discounts due to age, illness or disability

someone who gets government money or discounts due to age, illness or disability nonagenarian: someone aged in their 90s

someone aged in their 90s elevation: height above the surface, how high something rises above a ground line

height above the surface, how high something rises above a ground line ageist: discriminating against and treating people unfairly because of their age

discriminating against and treating people unfairly because of their age naysayers: someone who says something is not possible, is not good, or will fail

QUICK QUIZ

Mr Bot drifted out to sea with paraglider lines wrapped around which body parts? What birthday did Mr Bot celebrate this week? How long has he been paragliding? Who holds the record for the world’s oldest solo paraglider and for what height? By what distance did Mr Bot miss the 300m elevation level on one attempt?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Just a number!

“Age is just a number.” Imagine that this is a slogan for a new program. The purpose of the program is to encourage older people to stay active and try new challenges. Design a poster, create a storyboard or write a script for a TV or online advertisement for the program. Why not use Mr Bot as a spokesman or example?

Time: allow 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

What do you think it would be like to fly a paraglider? Write a descriptive imaginative story about your first paragliding experience. Use your research skills to find out more about paragliding to help find details that will make your writing come alive.

Time: allow 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

VCOP ACTIVITY

Fly away

“It’s such a wonderful thing to do, flying like a bird,” says Mr Bot.

What if you actually could fly? If you had wings for just one day, where would you go? What would you do?

Sure your epic tale of the day you grew wings.

Use your VCOP skills to connect with your audience and keep them engaged.