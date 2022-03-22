humanities Reading level: green

Epic Games is donating Fortnite for a fortnight, announcing that all proceeds from the game made between March 20 to April 3 will go toward humanitarian* relief efforts for the victims of war-torn Ukraine.

The pledge* came as Fortnite’s chapter three, season two release launched on March 20.

The American software* developer reported all proceeds made in the two-week period would include “all real-money” purchases in the game itself, including Fortnite Crew, in-game cosmetics*, V-Bucks currency* cards and battle passes.

However, Epic stated on its site that “using V-Bucks in Fortnite will not be included as those are not real-money purchases.”

Details regarding how quickly profits* would be distributed to the various humanitarian groups in Ukraine were also revealed in the statement. Epic stated the company would not wait for the actual funds to arrive, considering that could take some time.

Instead, Epic had decided to log all transactions* immediately and send the funds to its chosen charitable groups within days.

Epic Games said the humanitarian aid donations would be given to Direct Relief, United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) and the UN Refugee* Agency (UNHCR).

More not-for-profit* organisations were expected to be added to the list of recipients in the coming weeks.

Microsoft’s Xbox had joined the gaming company in donating its own Fortnite proceeds toward providing additional aid to the victims in Ukraine.

Epic Games also suspended* ties with Russia, though Russian citizens could still access the company’s games.

GLOSSARY

humanitarian: concerned with human welfare, protection and reducing human suffering

concerned with human welfare, protection and reducing human suffering pledge: commitment, promise, vow, assurance

commitment, promise, vow, assurance software: instructions and programs that control what devices like computers do

instructions and programs that control what devices like computers do cosmetics: in gaming, cosmetics can modify or change the way that things look

in gaming, cosmetics can modify or change the way that things look currency: something that can be used as a medium of exchange, like money and paper notes

something that can be used as a medium of exchange, like money and paper notes profit: money made by a business after the buying and selling costs have all been paid

money made by a business after the buying and selling costs have all been paid transaction: whenever something is bought or sold

whenever something is bought or sold refugee: asylum seeker, displaced person, someone forced to leave their country for safety

asylum seeker, displaced person, someone forced to leave their country for safety suspended: temporarily stopped operating, paused, put on hold

QUICK QUIZ

What is the name of the software company that makes Fortnite? How long will the Fortnite fundraiser last and who is it for? Which other major software company has pledged its Fortnite profits as well? Why doesn’t using V-bucks while in Fortnite itself count toward proceeds? Which charitable organisations will receive the humanitarian aid donations?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Epic donation

Epic Games is a company worth in excess of $28 billion dollars. However, Epic has decided to support Ukrainian victims of war by donating what will no doubt be thousands – or hundreds of thousands – of dollars in profit generated by the Fortnite game over a two-week period. The gaming company has also suspended all ties with Russia.

What other companies have you heard of that are supporting Ukraine by donating money, aid or equipment?

Which companies would you like to see donating to the charities helping out the people of Ukraine in their time of need? How could they help?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; HASS; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Other countries are trying to affect Russia economically by suspending business or severing ties with the country in protest for what Russia is doing to Ukraine. Work with a partner and brainstorm what you think might make Russia reconsider the conflict it has started in Ukraine. What should world leaders be doing to stop the missiles and attacks happening at the hands of Russian leaders?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; HASS; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

What happens next?

Imagine this story becomes part of an animated series made up of three cartoons. The three cartoons tell the complete story and this article is only Part 1. Think about what the rest of the story could be and draw the next two cartoons that tell the story.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Visual Arts; Visual Communication Design; Critical and Creative Thinking