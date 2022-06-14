humanities Reading level: orange

Kids can boost their brainpower by cooking, gardening and cleaning around the house, according to new research from La Trobe University.

A study of 207 Victorian children found regular household tasks – like making meals and caring for plants – are associated with better planning, self-regulation* and remembering instructions.

Lead researcher and PhD candidate Deanna Tepper said the study’s results suggest household chores could have benefits for children’s executive functioning*.

Collected from children aged five to 13 in mid-2020, the results show 86 per cent of kids put their laundry in a hamper and clean up after playing, but only 59 per cent make their own bed and only 26 per cent sort laundry.

Older children are more likely to do chores than younger ones and girls do more chores than boys.

For example, only 49 per cent of boys but 70 per cent of girls make their own bed.

Loading the dishwasher is a job for 55 per cent of children, including 50 per cent of boys and 61 per cent of girls.

Only 34 per cent of five to seven-year-olds do this task, rising to 64 per cent of those aged 11 to 13.

“Parents may be able to use age- and ability-appropriate chores to facilitate* the development of executive functions,” Ms Tepper said.

“Children who cook a family meal or weed the garden on a regular basis may be more likely to excel in other aspects of life – like schoolwork or problem solving.”

Ms Tepper said making a meal or cooking for others was linked to better working memory and the ability to think before acting.

“Typically, these skills begin to develop in early childhood and continue to develop into late adolescence* and early adulthood,” Ms Tepper said.

“Impairments* or delays in executive functioning development can lead to difficulties in the ability to self-regulate, plan and problem solve as adults, having implications* later in life on reading performance and mathematical ability, as well as predicting overall academic achievement in later childhood.”

The study was conducted during Covid lockdowns, with half of parents reporting that their child was doing the same amount of chores as before the pandemic and 37 per cent saying their child was doing more.

GLOSSARY

self-regulation: ability to understand and manage your own behaviour, feelings and reactions

ability to understand and manage your own behaviour, feelings and reactions executive functioning: mental processes that help us plan, pay attention, remember, multi-task

mental processes that help us plan, pay attention, remember, multi-task facilitate: help, assist, make something easier

help, assist, make something easier adolescence: important phase of life between childhood and adulthood, from ages 10 to 19

important phase of life between childhood and adulthood, from ages 10 to 19 impairment: damage, negative impact, not functioning fully or properly

damage, negative impact, not functioning fully or properly implications: effect that an action or decision will have on something else in the future

