humanities Reading level: green

It’s something children the world over look forward to each year. But for those who are hearing-impaired*, getting a photo taken with Santa Claus can be frightening and overwhelming.

So Santa has pulled a trick out of his sack and learned sign language.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Santa for the hearing-impaired

Shopping centre giant Westfield has launched a trial with Deaf Australia to have Auslan-fluent* Santas in three locations around the nation. Bookings will be hosted as private sessions and will include helpers and an interpreter*.

“A Deaf Santa contributes to the magic of the Christmas experience for deaf and hard of hearing children who can communicate with them in their own language,” Deaf Australia chief executive Jen Blyth said.

“We cannot wait for our children to meet a Santa who is just like them and who can finally answer important questions about the North Pole!”

For the Callaghan family – parents Nicole and Ivan and daughters Vera, 11, Ophelia, 9, Lucinda, 7, and Esmeralda, 4 – meeting Deaf Santa was a welcome surprise.

“When I was young, I always relied on Mum or my sister to interpret for me,” Ms Callaghan said. “When I saw a Deaf Santa, I felt so excited because my children didn’t have to have the same experience as me and could sign with Santa.”

Ophelia was thrilled to meet Deaf Santa.

“I felt shocked and excited that I could communicate with Santa,” she said. “I walked in and I expected to just sit there and not understand while Santa spoke at me, but when he signed, I felt so happy and I chatted away with him.”

Vera, who is the only member of her family who is not deaf, said she was glad to see her sisters communicating with Santa.

“I felt relieved because my sisters didn’t have to rely on me to tell them what Santa was saying, everyone could communicate,” she said.

The trial of Auslan Santa follows the successful launch of the Sensitive Santa initiative in 2019, which gives families of kids with autism*, sensory challenges*, anxieties or a disability the chance to get a photo with Santa outside busy regular trading* hours.

Bookings are open for Auslan Santa at Westfield Parramatta in NSW on November 26, Westfield Southland in Victoria on November 27, and Westfield Chermside in Queensland on December 2.

GLOSSARY

impaired: damaged in a way that makes something less effective, compromised

damaged in a way that makes something less effective, compromised Auslan-fluent: speaking the majority sign language for Australia’s deaf community

speaking the majority sign language for Australia’s deaf community interpreter: person whose job is to translate what someone is saying into another language

person whose job is to translate what someone is saying into another language autism: condition affecting how a person thinks, feels, interacts and experiences their world

condition affecting how a person thinks, feels, interacts and experiences their world sensory challenges: collection of difficulties relating to the five senses

collection of difficulties relating to the five senses trading hours: period when stores are open for business, standard operating hours

EXTRA READING

Young people need to turn down the music

iPhone helps the deaf hear music

World-first bionic eye ready to see

QUICK QUIZ

Which shopping centre giant has launched the Deaf Santa trial? Who did Mrs Callaghan rely on to interpret for her when she was young? Who is the only member of the Callaghan family who is not deaf? Who felt “shocked and excited” to be able to communicate with Santa? The trial of Auslan Santa follows the launch of what initiative in 2019?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Feeling words

In this news story we learn about how a normal visit to Santa can feel for hearing-impaired children, and the way that having access to an Auslan-fluent Santa has changed their experience. Highlight all of the “feelings” words that are featured in the story and then sort them into negative and positive feelings.

Can you add some extra “feelings” words to the lists that you think might also apply to this situation?

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

Think of a situation or event that you find frightening or overwhelming. Make a list of modifications that could be made to make this event more accessible and enjoyable for you.

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

Letter to Santa

Christmas is coming! Are you excited? I know I am. In fact, I have already started thinking about writing my letter to Santa. This year I have decided to try and share some kindness with Santa as I imagine he is starting to get very busy and maybe even a little stressed.

Can you do the same?

Write a letter to Santa or someone important to you (your teacher, parents, neighbour or friend). In your letter, really think about the audience, who you are writing to. Make sure to include them as much as you can in the letter by asking them questions, or asking them to think about how the information is the same or different for them. For example, share a moment from this year that was really special, and then connect with your audience – “Think about what was special for you this year. Does it make you smile too?”

How will you make sure you personalise your letter to make the audience feel like you have really thought about them, as well as sharing about you?

Can you post your letter to the person?

What things will you discuss?

It’s always helpful to make a plan first to organise your ideas.