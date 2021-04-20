humanities Reading level: orange

Colouring is now a more racially inclusive* activity, with new skin-coloured crayons, pencils and textas in up to 40 shades.

Coming to Australia in June, there are 72 drawing products in a diverse* range of skin tones.

“With the Colors of the World art tools, Crayola hopes to support a more inclusive world for children of all ages, races, colours and ethnicities*,” the company said.

“With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation* and foster* a greater sense of belonging and acceptance,” Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele said.

“We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves.”

The crayons, which were developed with the former chief chemist of MAC Cosmetics, have names like Light Golden, Deep Almond and Medium Deep Rose.

The company said these colour names would, “help kids easily find the shade they identify as their own”.

The pencils were designed to meet a “global shade palette* that authentically reflects the full spectrum* of human complexions”.

The products have been well received by many users in the United States, where they have been called “a great idea” and “just what we needed”.

One customer from Chicago wrote: “With so much going on in the world … glad my daughter can find a shade in her crayons to draw herself and all her diverse friends. Thank you, Crayola!”

Crayola launches ‘racially inclusive’ crayons

However, some product users have criticised the inclusion of black and white, with one online reviewer saying it’s a “slight against the two races”.

Although the products are not currently on sale in Australia, the US launch already has customers talking, with some suggesting the range is unnecessary.

