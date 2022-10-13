Brought to you by Newscorp Australia

Coronation date confirmed as King cuts costs amid UK economic crisis

Merryn Johns, Danielle Gusmaroli, Adella Beaini, October 13, 2022 6:30PM Kids News

Buckingham Palace has confirmed May 6 for the coronation of King Charles III, who is expected to acknowledge the UK’s current cost of living crisis in a scaled-back ceremony. Picture: Ben Stansall/POOL/AFP media_cameraBuckingham Palace has confirmed May 6 for the coronation of King Charles III, who is expected to acknowledge the UK’s current cost of living crisis in a scaled-back ceremony. Picture: Ben Stansall/POOL/AFP

humanities

Reading level: green

King Charles is planning a “cost-of-living” coronation* on May 6 that will apparently last just over an hour.

His Majesty’s crowning service is likely to be cut to around a third of the length of Queen Elizabeth’s, an extravaganza* that lasted more than three hours back in 1953.

With the date now confirmed, the King is understood to want a scaled-back ceremony to recognise the current cost-of-living crisis in Britain and establish a modern, slimmed-down monarchy*.

media_cameraThe Queen’s 1953 coronation was an three-hour epic. Despite King Charles’ plan to wind back the pageantry, the crown jewels will likely still form the centrepiece of his coronation, symbolising the power and history of the British monarchy. Picture: Intercontinentale/AFP

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry*,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Blueprints* for the plans suggest the guest list will be slashed from 8000 to 2000 and there is likely to be a more relaxed dress code, according to The Sun.

Hundreds of nobles* and MPs are expected to be told they cannot be guaranteed a place inside London’s Westminster Abbey.

Westminster Abbey in London media_cameraCoronations have been held at Westminster Abbey in London for the past 900 years. Picture: iStock

Discussions are also being held about allowing peers* to wear lounge suits rather than ceremonial robes.

And ancient rituals like presenting the monarch with gold bars are set to be scrapped, the Mail on Sunday reported.

Prince William is expected to have an important planning role.

media_cameraSt Edward’s Crown is the crown used in coronations and is a significant item in the crown jewels. Picture: Jack Hill/POOL /AFP

The event is likely to be more religiously and culturally diverse, feature fewer outfit changes and use modernised language.

But the monarch will still be anointed*, swear to be the “Defender of the Faith”, and ride in the 1762 Gold State Coach.

Charles will be 74 by the time of the slimmed-down ceremony, making him the oldest British monarch to be crowned — beating King William IV, who was 64 when he took the crown in 1830.

media_cameraKing Charles III, walking behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will be the oldest British monarch ever crowned and will be 74 by his coronation day on May 6, 2023. Picture: Marco Bertorello/AFP)

Although planning for the nation’s first coronation in 70 years began just 48 hours after the Queen’s emotional state funeral last month, organisers have created a clash with another royal’s big day: May 6 is grandson Archie’s fourth birthday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, palace officials revealed the Queen Consort – Charles’ wife Camilla – will also be crowned beside the King at the ancient Westminster ceremony.

A solemn religious service, the coronation is also a grand celebration.

It has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and next year’s is expected to include the same core elements, while recognising the spirit of modern times.

media_cameraThe King’s wife Camilla will also be crowned Queen Consort during the May 6 coronation next year. They are pictured arriving at a reception on October 11 to thank the community of Aberdeenshire, Scotland, for their support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Andrew Milligan/POOL/AFP

It is understood the Duke of Norfolk, who as Earl Marshal* is masterminding* the coronation, has been planning a simpler, shorter and more diverse ceremony in line with modern Britain.

For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey. And since 1066, the service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who anoints, blesses and consecrates* the sovereign*.

It is expected that the King will sign a proclamation formally declaring the date of the coronation at a Privy Council* meeting later this year.

GLOSSARY

  • coronation: the ceremonial first crowning of a sovereign or sovereign’s consort
  • extravaganza: large, exciting, expensive event or entertainment
  • monarchy: political system based on the rule of a single person as king or queen
  • pageantry: impressive and colourful ceremonies, elaborate displays
  • blueprints: complete, extensive plans for building or doing something
  • nobles: aristocrats, people of high status or rank at birth
  • peers: members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament
  • anointed: formally named as king or queen during a ceremony
  • Earl Marshal: hereditary royal office holder under the sovereign of the United Kingdom
  • masterminding: planning a difficult and complicated event
  • consecrates: declares something sacred during a religious ceremony
  • sovereign: highest power, superior to all others
  • Privy Council: group of people chosen by the British king or queen to serve as advisers

QUICK QUIZ

  1. How long was the Queen’s coronation in 1953?
  2. Why is it thought King Charles III wants a scaled-back ceremony?
  3. How many guests are expected to attend?
  4. How old will King Charles be when he is crowned?
  5. Where will be coronation take place and on what date?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES
1. What would happen?
If you woke up tomorrow and found out that you were the new King or Queen, what would happen? Write a diary for your first three days as the new monarch.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension
Do you know what King Charles’ role in Australia is? Use your knowledge and research skills to find information to write a report about the role of the British monarch in Australia’s government.

Time: allow 60 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English; Civics and Citizenship; History

VCOP ACTIVITY
Stretch your sentence
Find a “who” in the cartoon – a person or an animal. Write it down.

Add three adjectives to describe them better.

Now add a verb to your list. What are they doing?

Add an adverb about how they are doing the action.

Using all the words listed, create one descriptive sentence.

