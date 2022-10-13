humanities Reading level: green

King Charles is planning a “cost-of-living” coronation* on May 6 that will apparently last just over an hour.

His Majesty’s crowning service is likely to be cut to around a third of the length of Queen Elizabeth’s, an extravaganza* that lasted more than three hours back in 1953.

With the date now confirmed, the King is understood to want a scaled-back ceremony to recognise the current cost-of-living crisis in Britain and establish a modern, slimmed-down monarchy*.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry*,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Blueprints* for the plans suggest the guest list will be slashed from 8000 to 2000 and there is likely to be a more relaxed dress code, according to The Sun.

Hundreds of nobles* and MPs are expected to be told they cannot be guaranteed a place inside London’s Westminster Abbey.

Discussions are also being held about allowing peers* to wear lounge suits rather than ceremonial robes.

And ancient rituals like presenting the monarch with gold bars are set to be scrapped, the Mail on Sunday reported.

Prince William is expected to have an important planning role.

The event is likely to be more religiously and culturally diverse, feature fewer outfit changes and use modernised language.

But the monarch will still be anointed*, swear to be the “Defender of the Faith”, and ride in the 1762 Gold State Coach.

Charles will be 74 by the time of the slimmed-down ceremony, making him the oldest British monarch to be crowned — beating King William IV, who was 64 when he took the crown in 1830.

Although planning for the nation’s first coronation in 70 years began just 48 hours after the Queen’s emotional state funeral last month, organisers have created a clash with another royal’s big day: May 6 is grandson Archie’s fourth birthday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, palace officials revealed the Queen Consort – Charles’ wife Camilla – will also be crowned beside the King at the ancient Westminster ceremony.

A solemn religious service, the coronation is also a grand celebration.

It has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and next year’s is expected to include the same core elements, while recognising the spirit of modern times.

It is understood the Duke of Norfolk, who as Earl Marshal* is masterminding* the coronation, has been planning a simpler, shorter and more diverse ceremony in line with modern Britain.

For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey. And since 1066, the service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who anoints, blesses and consecrates* the sovereign*.

It is expected that the King will sign a proclamation formally declaring the date of the coronation at a Privy Council* meeting later this year.

GLOSSARY

coronation: the ceremonial first crowning of a sovereign or sovereign’s consort

the ceremonial first crowning of a sovereign or sovereign’s consort extravaganza: large, exciting, expensive event or entertainment

large, exciting, expensive event or entertainment monarchy: political system based on the rule of a single person as king or queen

political system based on the rule of a single person as king or queen pageantry: impressive and colourful ceremonies, elaborate displays

impressive and colourful ceremonies, elaborate displays blueprints: complete, extensive plans for building or doing something

complete, extensive plans for building or doing something nobles: aristocrats, people of high status or rank at birth

aristocrats, people of high status or rank at birth peers: members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament

members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament anointed: formally named as king or queen during a ceremony

formally named as king or queen during a ceremony Earl Marshal: hereditary royal office holder under the sovereign of the United Kingdom

hereditary royal office holder under the sovereign of the United Kingdom masterminding: planning a difficult and complicated event

planning a difficult and complicated event consecrates: declares something sacred during a religious ceremony

declares something sacred during a religious ceremony sovereign: highest power, superior to all others

highest power, superior to all others Privy Council: group of people chosen by the British king or queen to serve as advisers

EXTRA READING

Queen Elizabeth II’s final farewell

Parks plea: no Paddington toys for Queen

World mourns loss of Queen Elizabeth II

QUICK QUIZ

How long was the Queen’s coronation in 1953? Why is it thought King Charles III wants a scaled-back ceremony? How many guests are expected to attend? How old will King Charles be when he is crowned? Where will be coronation take place and on what date?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What would happen?

If you woke up tomorrow and found out that you were the new King or Queen, what would happen? Write a diary for your first three days as the new monarch.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Do you know what King Charles’ role in Australia is? Use your knowledge and research skills to find information to write a report about the role of the British monarch in Australia’s government.

Time: allow 60 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Civics and Citizenship; History

VCOP ACTIVITY

Stretch your sentence

Find a “who” in the cartoon – a person or an animal. Write it down.

Add three adjectives to describe them better.

Now add a verb to your list. What are they doing?

Add an adverb about how they are doing the action.

Using all the words listed, create one descriptive sentence.