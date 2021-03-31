humanities Reading level: orange

A graphic novel spin-off*of the wildly popular Captain Underpants series is being pulled from library and bookstore shelves after its publisher said it “perpetuates* passive* racism.”

The book is 2010′s The Adventures of Ook and Gluk by Dav Pilkey, who has apologised, saying it “contains harmful racial stereotypes*” and is “wrong and harmful to my Asian readers.”

The book is about a pair of friends who travel from 500,001 B.C. to 2222, where they meet a martial arts* instructor who teaches them Kung Fu and they learn ideas found in Chinese philosophy*.

The publisher Scholastic said it had removed the book from its websites, stopped processing orders for it and sought a return of all unsold copies.

“We will take steps to inform schools and libraries who may still have this title in circulation* of our decision to withdraw* it from publication,” the publisher said in a statement.

Pilkey said in a YouTube statement that he planned to donate his profits from the book to groups working to stop violence against Asians and to promoting diversity* in children’s books and publishing.

“I hope that you, my readers, will forgive me, and learn from my mistake that even unintentional and passive stereotypes and racism are harmful to everyone,” he wrote. “I apologise, and I pledge* to do better.”

The decision was made after a Korean American father of two young children started a Change.org petition asking for an apology from the publisher and writer.

It also follows a number of serious race crimes against Asian Americans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the estate of Dr. Seuss said six of his books would no longer be published because they showed “hurtful and wrong” images of ethnic groups including Asian Americans. The move drew immediate reaction on social media from those who called it another example of “cancel culture.”

GLOSSARY

spin-off: something associated with a larger project

perpetuates: keeps it going

passive: allowing something without doing anything

stereotype: a fixed, oversimplified idea about a particular type of person or thing

martial arts: various combat traditions with mainly Asian origins

philosophy: a theory or attitude that can guide beliefs and behaviours

circulation: public availability of something

withdraw: take away, remove

diversity: variety, difference

pledge: a special promise

