Elusive* street artist Banksy has used art to highlight* the issue of homelessness in a living mural showing two painted reindeer pulling a real street-bench sleigh, on which a man is sleeping rough.

The artwork, created in UK artist Banksy’s stencilled graffiti style, appeared in the UK city of Birmingham last weekend.

A video posted on Banksy’s Instagram shows a bearded man named Ryan lying on the bench, echoing* the traditional image of Santa on his sleigh.

“God bless Birmingham,” Banksy wrote. “In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench, passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter – without him ever asking for anything.”

The video attracted nearly 3 million views on Instagram in the first 24 hours and created a buzz in Birmingham.

The two reindeer gained red noses in the hours after the mural was unveiled. A protective fence was in place on Tuesday, stopping any other additions to the design.

Mercia Buddle, one of many people visiting the mural on Tuesday, said it was good for the city.

“Visitors are coming and they have probably come from all over the Midlands*,” she said. “And of course it is great to highlight homelessness when the guy was actually on the bench, so it is serving a lot of purposes really – I think it is great.”

Banksy's flying reindeer highlight Christmas homeless plight

Works by Banksy, who has never revealed his identity, have rocketed* in value.

A large Banksy painting of chimps sitting in Britain’s parliament sold for more than $19 million in October, a record price at auction for his work.

Later in the same month, however, Banksy opened his own “online store”, selling works for as little as $19 to buyers who were randomly* selected and who could answer the question: “Why does art matter?”.

HOMELESSNESS IN AUSTRALIA

On any night in Australia:

one in 200 people are homeless

17 per cent, or more than 17,000 of those people are under 12 years old

10 per cent, or almost 11,000 of those people are 12-18 years old

402 children are sleeping rough

Source: Homelessness Australia

QUICK QUIZ

What is Banksy drawing attention to with this artwork? Who is Ryan? Describe some things that happened to Ryan recently. What city and country is the mural in? When did the painted reindeer get red noses? What question did Banksy ask online buyers of his art? What is your answer to this question?

