The humble baguette, France’s staple* bread, has made the United Nation’s cultural heritage* list, delighting French bakers and non-bakers alike.

Paris-based UN heritage body UNESCO* on Wednesday voted to include the “artisanal* know-how and culture of baguette bread” on its list of Intangible* Cultural Heritage, which already includes around 600 traditions from over 130 countries.

The listing “celebrates the French way of life: the baguette is a daily ritual, a structuring element of the meal, synonymous* with sharing and conviviality*,” said UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay.

“It is important that these skills and social habits continue to exist in the future,” she said.

The baguette, a fluffy, long loaf of bread with a crunchy crust, is a symbol of France around the world and has been a central part of the French diet for at least 100 years.

Christophe Moussu, a teacher at the renowned Ferrandi culinary* school in Paris, announced the news to his baguette-baking class.

“Ladies and gentlemen, that’s it, we’re in the UNESCO (World Cultural Heritage list), it’s been recognised,” Mr Moussu said, to cheers from his students. “I’m very happy.”

One student, 54-year-old Patricia Filardi, tried to explain what makes the baguette so special.

“It’s about the crunch of the baguette, the soft side of the crumb … It’s extraordinary,” she said.

A baguette – which means “wand” or “baton” – is sold for around 1 euro (AUD $1.50) each.

Although baguette consumption has declined over the last decades, France still makes around 16 million loaves per day – that’s nearly six billion baguettes a year – according to a 2019 estimate by financial consultancy* Fiducial.

“I’m very happy because it represents France well,” said Parisian pensioner Marie-Dominique Dumas, as she exited the bakery where she buys a baguette every other day.

Made only with flour, water, salt and yeast, baguette dough must rest 15 to 20 hours at a temperature between four and six degrees Celsius, according to the French Bakers Confederation*, which fights to protect its market from industrial bakeries.

But if the ingredients are always the same, each bakery has its own subtle* style, and nationwide competitions to find the best baguette in the land are held each year.

Myths* abound over the origins of the baguette. One legend has it that Napoleon Bonaparte’s* bakers came up with the long, thin shape to make it easier for his troops to carry, while another claims that it was actually an Austrian baker named August Zang who invented the baguette.

GLOSSARY

staple: a basic food, or a main, common product or material

a basic food, or a main, common product or material heritage: cultural features like important traditions, languages and buildings

cultural features like important traditions, languages and buildings UNESCO: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization artisanal: made in a traditional way by someone skilled with their hands

made in a traditional way by someone skilled with their hands intangible: something that exists but can’t be touched, exactly described or given exact value

something that exists but can’t be touched, exactly described or given exact value synonymous: two things so closely connected that one suggests the other

two things so closely connected that one suggests the other conviviality: quality of being friendly and making people feel happy and welcome

quality of being friendly and making people feel happy and welcome culinary: connected with cooking and kitchens

connected with cooking and kitchens consultancy: company that gives expert advice on a particular subject

company that gives expert advice on a particular subject confederation: different groups working together for business or political reasons

different groups working together for business or political reasons subtle: small but important, not overt but still meaningful

small but important, not overt but still meaningful myths: traditional stories of early history or cultural beliefs and practices

traditional stories of early history or cultural beliefs and practices Napoleon Bonaparte: French military general and statesman, Emperor Napoleon I (1769-1821)

