A couple whose homes were damaged in the devastating NSW north coast floods has struck gold after waters receded to expose* previously hidden pockets of the precious metal.

Kristian Gerathy and girlfriend Beda Vilhelmiina Makela recently uncovered 12.3g of gold, worth about $1000, in a northern NSW creek – but they are keeping the exact location a secret.

“It’s an amazing find due to the flood opening up some new areas,” Mr Gerathy said. “The gold was located about 4km to 5km up a small creek that floods when it rains.”

The 37-year-old has lived on the north coast since he was 18 and took to “gold sniping”* about four years ago.

“You snorkel the waterway and move all the overburden* until you reach the bedrock.* The gold is heavy so falls to the bottom and nestles into cracks,” Mr Gerathy said. “This usually involves a lot of hard work, but after floods the river naturally moves all the rocks.

“I was lucky enough to stop on this tiny creek at the perfect spot, lay down in the water and find 12.3g of gold.”

He said northern NSW waterways were “loaded with gold”, adding: “I can’t drop a pin or give out any exact locations as some people take this very seriously. I don’t want to blow up* a spot they have worked years to find – yet most of our rivers have gold in them. I rarely come back with nothing.”

The “epic find” follows a difficult year in which the couple was forced to move out of their Ballina home after it was damaged by floodwaters. A year on, they have finally been able to move back in. “We finally got it all fixed about four months ago,” Mr Gerathy said.

GLOSSARY

expose: make something visible by uncovering it

make something visible by uncovering it gold sniping: wearing a mask and snorkel and visually searching for gold hiding in a stream

wearing a mask and snorkel and visually searching for gold hiding in a stream overburden: any loose material which overlies rocks

any loose material which overlies rocks bedrock: solid rock under loose deposits such as soil

solid rock under loose deposits such as soil blow up: (slang) to become popular very quickly

QUICK QUIZ

Where was the gold found? What means did Kristian Gerathy use to unearth the gold? How much gold did he find and what is it worth? Why won’t Mr Gerathy reveal where he found the gold? Does Mr Gerathy find gold often?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Visualising ‘gold sniping’

We are given enough information about gold sniping to be able to visualise in our minds what the activity looks like. Draw a picture of Kristian and Beda gold sniping at the location where they found 12.3g of gold.

Compare your picture with that of a classmate. Notice what is the same in each of your pictures and what is different. Discuss some of the differences and why you visualised it that way. Think about how your own knowledge and experiences cause you to ‘fill in the blanks’ differently.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Why do you think the author of this story felt it was relevant to talk about the fact that Kristian and Beda’s home was flooded? How does this fact increase the audience’s level of engagement with the story?

Time: allow 5 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

VCOP ACTIVITY

Read this!

A headline on an article – or a title on your text – should capture the attention of the audience, telling them to read this now. So choosing the perfect words for a headline or title is very important.

Create three new headlines for the events that took place in this article. Remember, what you write and how you write it will set the pace for the whole text, so make sure it matches.

Read out your headlines to a partner and discuss what the article will be about based on the headline you created. Discuss the tone and mood you set in just your few, short words. Does it do the article justice? Will it capture the audience’s attention the way you hoped? Would you want to read more?

Consider how a headline or title is similar to using short, sharp sentences throughout your text. They can be just as important as complex ones. Go through the last text you wrote and highlight any short, sharp sentences that capture the audience.