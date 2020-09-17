Wanted: new home for T-rex called Stan

history Reading level: green

Stan weighed more than 6 tonnes and had eyes the size of baseballs. His bite could have crushed a car. He bore scars from fierce prehistoric battles.

And he could be yours for as much as $11 million.

The legend* of the Tyrannosaurus rex nicknamed Stan is getting fresh life thanks to auction house Christie’s. The auction house put his bones on display on Wednesday through floor-to-ceiling windows at its gallery in Manhattan in New York City, US, in advance of offering them for sale by auction on October 6.

“He is 37 feet (11.3m) long and one of the fiercest killing machines that has ever roamed the Earth,” said James Hyslop, head of the auction house’s science and natural history department.

About 67 million years after Stan did all that roaming and killing, his remains were discovered in 1987 by amateur* palaeontologist* Stan Sacrison in a geological* area in the US Midwest known as the Cretaceous* Badlands.

“He showed it to scientists at the time who unfortunately misidentified it as a triceratops,” Mr Hyslop said.

Triceratops remains are relatively common in the palaeontological world, so the bones failed to attract much interest until Mr Sacrison took them to the Black Hills Institute in South Dakota, US, in 1992, which is the organisation now selling Stan the dinosaur.

Researchers there “realised pretty quickly that they had something special in their hands,” said Mr Hyslop. They recategorised Stan as a T-rex and returned to the dig site to find more of Stan, eventually recovering 188 out of an estimated 300 total for any T-rex, Mr Hyslop said.

Stan is also notable* for two fused* vertebrae scientists have identified in his neck, suggesting the dinosaur broke his neck and survived during his lifetime. “The clue is in the name, the Tyrannosaurus rex. He is the tyrant*,” Mr Hyslop said.

“We’ve got the skull displayed at ground level so that you can get really up close and personal with him and just see the serrations* on his teeth. His longest tooth is 11 inches (28cm) long. It’s just terrifying to behold*.”

Most T-rex skeletons are held by museums and private institutions. The auction is an opportunity for a private collector or institution* to acquire the bones. Mr Hyslop assured potential buyers that Stan “is being offered with no reserve. So absolutely everyone has a shot at him.”

Christie’s has estimated the value of the dinosaur at between $8.2 and $11 million.

GLOSSARY

legend: an old and famous story, some of which might be true and some made up

an old and famous story, some of which might be true and some made up amateur: hobbyist, not for a job

hobbyist, not for a job palaeontologist: fossil scientist

fossil scientist geological: relating to the structure of the Earth and what it is made from

relating to the structure of the Earth and what it is made from Cretaceous: period 145 to 66 million years ago

period 145 to 66 million years ago notable: noticeable, remarkable

noticeable, remarkable fused: joined together so they can’t move independently

joined together so they can’t move independently tyrant: a cruel and oppressive ruler

a cruel and oppressive ruler serrations: tooth shape or jagged edges, like the edge of some knives

tooth shape or jagged edges, like the edge of some knives behold: see

see institution: organisation, such as a museum, school, university

QUICK QUIZ

How long and how heavy was this T-rex? What did Stan Sacrison do? What could have caused Stan’s vertebrae to fuse? Can anyone buy Stan or do you have to own a museum? How much does Christie’s think Stan is worth?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What Would You Do?

Imagine you are the lucky person who has bought Stan. What would you do with the bones? Write a description or create a design that shows where and how you would keep Stan. Don’t forget that these are very old fossils, so you will need to think about how you would keep them safe.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Design and Technologies

2. Extension

Do you think that a private person should be allowed to buy Stan? Write a letter or post to Kids News explaining your opinion on this. Remember that your purpose is to convince your readers that your opinion is the correct one.

Time: allow at least 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science

VCOP ACTIVITY

Aside from this, there is also this!

Brackets are a great literacy tool for adding aside comments, or comments that could be covered over and the sentence still makes sense. What’s inside the brackets is extra information.

They can be used for a variety of effects: to add more detail, to add humour, to connect with the reader etc.

My little brother, (the funniest kid I know) got himself into big trouble today.

Select 3 sentences from the article to add an aside comment to using brackets. Think about not only what you want to add to the sentence, but also what effect you are trying to create.

