Vegemite smell recognised as important part of site’s heritage

Forget happy little Vegemites – what about smelly little Vegemites?

The distinctive smell of the iconic spread being made has been recognised as having important heritage value.

Vegemite has been produced in the Melbourne suburb of Port Melbourne since the 1920s, with the former Kraft factory recently given heritage protection.

The City of Melbourne’s heritage consultant and the National Trust wanted the Vegemite smell that emanated* from the factory to be included in a “statement of significance” on the site.

“The smell is an excellent example of intangible* cultural* heritage and allows the purpose of the building to be understood,” said the National Trust’s submission to the City of Melbourne council.

The council stopped short of officially listing the odour as “significant”, but it did include it in the description of the heritage of the site, which is in a precinct known as Fishermans Bend.

The council said it did not want to officially list the smell as “significant” because it might get in the way of future development of the site.

“While we appreciate the attachment many people have towards the distinctive smell of the beloved spread that emanates from the Fishermans Bend factory, it is not considered appropriate to tie a smell to the ongoing use of the land,” said the City of Melbourne’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Nicholas Reece.

“Vegemite might be the spread that starts the nation, but it shouldn’t be the smell that stops the future development of Fishermans Bend.

“We do acknowledge the distinctive smell as a recognised part of the site’s history and we hope the site continues to be a happy little Vegemite for decades to come.”

The historic Fishermans Bend precinct is being transformed in a major Victorian Government project that will see the area house up to 80,000 residents and host tens of thousands of jobs.

National Trust executive manager of advocacy* Felicity Watson said she was glad the “smelly glory” of Vegemite would be acknowledged as part of the broader history of the site.

“Places are not just defined by their buildings or the things we can see – they’re also defined by smells and sounds, which can evoke* strong memories and create connections between people and places,” she said.

“The importance of intangible aspects of cultural heritage such as smell is being recognised internationally through the emerging field of ‘olfactory* heritage’.”

Ms Watson said that in recent years countries such as Japan and France had acted to protect areas of “fragrant scenery” and certain sounds and smells of the countryside.

GLOSSARY

emanated: came out from

came out from intangible: something that cannot be touched

something that cannot be touched cultural: to do with the ideas, customs, and behaviour of a society

to do with the ideas, customs, and behaviour of a society advocacy: activity which aims to influence decisions

activity which aims to influence decisions evoke: cause something to be remembered

cause something to be remembered olfactory: to do with the sense of smell

