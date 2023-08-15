Tributes flow for last Dunkirk WWII vet after his passing at 102

history Reading level: orange

The last known Dunkirk veteran has passed away at the age of 102.

Tributes have poured in for British Royal Navy veteran Lawrence Churcher, who is believed to be the last involved in the evacuation of Dunkirk.

Mr Churcher was posted to HMS Eagle at the start of World War II and landed in France in May 1940 in order to help transport weapons and supplies to soldiers fighting on the front lines.

He had joined Britain’s Royal Navy on his 18th birthday in 1938 “to see the world and have a bit of fun, but Hitler ruined that”.

Not long after joining the navy, he found himself in the midst of WWII.

The young seaman was sent to a railhead outside Dunkirk, where supplies were unloaded and distributed, but an attack from German forces meant the British Expeditionary Force soldiers had to retreat to the beaches.

The Allied forces then launched Operation Dynamo in order to rescue the stranded soldiers. The operation was the biggest evacuation in military history and saw more than 338,000 soldiers rescued using civilian boats later known as the “little ships”.

Tributes poured in for Mr Churcher as news of his passing became known.

“Dad was short on words but we knew he loved us all very much, we are so proud of him and he will be eternally missed,” Mr Churcher’s family said in a statement.

A spokesman for Project 71, who support WWII veterans, said in a statement Mr Churcher was “a truly remarkable man, loved and respected by all who knew him.”

“Stand down Lawrence, your duty is done. It has been an honour to have known you,” the spokesman said.

The Association of Dunkirk Little Ships (ADLS) added: “It’s with great sadness that the ADLS has just learnt that Lawrence Churcher crossed the bar this afternoon (10 August).

“Lawrence was the last Royal Navy Dunkirk Veteran that the ADLS is aware of.

“Our Veterans Cruise at the beginning of September will be especially poignant as we remember a generation now lost.

“They may be gone but they will not be forgotten as long as just one Little Ship sails on.

“Fair winds, calm seas, stand easy shipmate, your watch is done.”

Mr Churcher often travelled back to Dunkirk to mark anniversary events.

Interest in the story of Dunkirk was brought back to life after the 2017 release of Christopher Nolan’s film, Dunkirk, starring Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy and Harry Styles, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards.

Mr Churcher had previously spoken about how his two older brothers, Edward and George, also fought in the war and were stationed in France when he sailed to Dunkirk.

Miraculously, they met each other on the beach and were evacuated on the same ship.

“When my brothers found me, I just felt relief,” Mr Churcher later said.

“There were so many soldiers there and continuous aircraft dropping bombs and strafing us, I had so many things on my mind until I got on board of our ship.

“One fella leaned on my shoulder, gave a sigh of relief and said, ‘Thank God we’ve got a navy’ and that sort of churned it up inside of me.

“We knew we had to get those soldiers back from Dunkirk.”

Later in the war, Mr Churcher protected shipping columns in the English Channel as part of D-Day operations, and diffused mines in the North Sea.

Mr Churcher retired from the Navy in 1960.

He married Freda in 1941 and they had five children, Joan, Valerie, Peter, Colin and Moira.

Freda died in 1993 after 52 years of marriage.

POLL

GLOSSARY

evacuation: when everyone needs to leave an area because there is great danger

when everyone needs to leave an area because there is great danger front lines: the place where two opposing armies are facing each other and where the fighting is going on

the place where two opposing armies are facing each other and where the fighting is going on railhead: a place where military supplies are unloaded and distributed

a place where military supplies are unloaded and distributed distributed: handed out

handed out Allied forces: the countries fighting against the Axis powers in WWII, the main ones being Britain, France, Russia, China and the United States

the countries fighting against the Axis powers in WWII, the main ones being Britain, France, Russia, China and the United States civilian: those not fighting or involved in a war

those not fighting or involved in a war crossed the bar: died

died poignant: deeply affecting the feelings

deeply affecting the feelings strafing: shooting at close range, usually with a machine gun from a low-flying aircraft

