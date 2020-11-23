Study using AI to make scents of history

history Reading level: green

Scientists and historians will use artificial intelligence to recreate what the world smelled like hundreds of years ago.

Called Odeuropa, the pioneering study will begin in January, take three years and use AI to build an online “Encyclopaedia of Smell Heritage” of Europe in the 1500s to the early 1900s.

The AI will be trained to search historical books and documents for mentions of smells. It will also be able to scan images — such as paintings — for objects that would have had a smell.

The project is being undertaken by scientists, historians and artificial intelligence experts at universities across Europe and the UK.

Project leader Ingeer Leemans, a professor of cultural history at The Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, in the Netherlands said the work would trace the meaning of scents and olfactory* practices and a more complete sense of what a place was like in the past.

“This database will become an archive* for the olfactory heritage of Europe, enabling future generations to access and learn about the scented past,” she wrote on a post on the project’s website.

Waterways, for instance, may have smelled of household toilet waste or the waste products of factories.

Dr William Tullett of Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, UK, a member of the Odeuropa team and the author of Smell in Eighteenth-Century England, uses the example of tobacco, smoked in pipes and cigarettes. When it was introduced into Europe in the 1500s it was an exotic* smell from a far-off place. By the 1700s, people were complaining about the smell of tobacco smoke in theatres. It’s now a smell that is disappearing from what is called our olfactory landscape as laws tighten around the world about where people can smoke.

Chemists and perfumers will also recreate some of the smells.

It’s hoped that in the future, visitors to exhibitions at museums, for instance, will be able to experience the smells of the past rather than just the sights and sounds.

Making scents of history

WHAT IS SMELL?

A thing has a smell only if tiny particles of it float up into the air.

We then use cilia — small, hairlike bits inside our nose — to detect those particles and send a signal to the brain that helps us know about the smell.

Two different substances may smell the same to us but it’s possible that it’s just because we can’t tell the difference.

Scientists debate how many smells we can detect. Previous studies have put smells humans can detect into categories such as fragrant, woody/resinous, fruity (non-citrus), chemical, minty/peppermint, sweet, popcorn, lemon, pungent and decayed.

GLOSSARY

olfactory: to do with smell

archive: record of documents from history

exotic: from somewhere else; usually also used to mean exciting

QUICK QUIZ

What is this project aiming to do? What place and time will it study? When were people beginning to complain about the smell of tobacco? Explain what a smell is. Where does your body detect a smell?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

