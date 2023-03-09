history Reading level: orange

Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed* a sphinx* statue “with a smiley face and two dimples” near the Hathor Temple, one of the country’s best preserved ancient sites, the tourism and antiquities* ministry.

It is the latest in a series of discoveries revealed over the past few months.

The limestone artefact*, believed to be a stylised* representation of an ancient Roman emperor, was found inside a two-level tomb near the temple in southern Egypt, the ministry said in a statement.

Next to the “beautifully and accurately carved” sphinx, researchers had found “a Roman stele* written in demotic* and hieroglyphic*” scripts, the ministry’s statement said.

Once fully deciphered, the stele may shed light on the identity of the sculpted ruler, who the Egyptian research team said could be Emperor Claudius.

Hathor Temple, about 500 kilometres south of the capital Cairo, was home to the Dendera Zodiac, a celestial* map which has been displayed at the Louvre* in Paris since 1922, more than a century after Frenchman Sebastien Louis Saulnier had blasted it out of the temple.

Egypt wants it back.

The country has unveiled major archaeological discoveries in recent months, primarily in the Saqqara necropolis* south of Cairo but also in Giza, home of the only surviving structure of the seven wonders of the ancient world.

Recently, the antiquities ministry announced the discovery of a hidden nine-metre passage inside the Great Pyramid of Giza, which archaeologist Zahi Hawass said may lead to “the actual burial chamber” of pharaoh Khufu, or Cheops.

Further south, in Luxor, archaeologists had discovered an 1,800-year-old “complete residential city from the Roman era”, authorities announced.

Some experts see such announcements as having more political and economic weight, than scientific, as Egypt is counting on tourism to revive its vital tourism industry amid a severe economic crisis.

The government aims to draw in 30 million tourists a year by 2028, up from 13 million before the pandemic.

GLOSSARY

unearthed: to dig up out of the earth

to dig up out of the earth sphinx: an ancient Egyptian stone statue of a creature with a human head and the body of a lion

an ancient Egyptian stone statue of a creature with a human head and the body of a lion antiquities: remains or relics, such as statues, buildings, or coins, that date from ancient times

remains or relics, such as statues, buildings, or coins, that date from ancient times artefact: an object that has been made by a person, such as a tool or a decoration, that is of historical interest

an object that has been made by a person, such as a tool or a decoration, that is of historical interest stylised: something that is done in a way that is not natural in order to create an artistic effect

something that is done in a way that is not natural in order to create an artistic effect stele: a vertical piece of stone with writing cut into it

a vertical piece of stone with writing cut into it demonic: wild and evil

wild and evil hieroglyphic: a system of pictorial writing, particularly that form used on ancient Egyptian monuments

a system of pictorial writing, particularly that form used on ancient Egyptian monuments celestial: relating to the sky

relating to the sky Louvre: the national museum and art gallery of France, in Paris

the national museum and art gallery of France, in Paris necropolis: a large elaborate cemetery of an ancient city

