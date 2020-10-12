Rare 2000-year-old Roman gold coin for sale

history Reading level: green

An incredibly rare Roman coin commemorating* the assassination* of Julius Caesar could be worth millions of dollars.

The golden coin was hidden away in a private collection and is just one of three in the world.

On the front of the coin is the face of Brutus, who killed Caesar at the Theatre of Pompey in Rome in 44BC*.

And the back depicts* two daggers, one either side of a pileup, which was a type of cap given to free Roman slaves.

It’s believed that this was to signify Rome was free from Caesar, who was seen by some to be a cruel and power-hungry dictator*.

This type of coin is known as ‘Ides of March’, which is how the Romans marked March 15.

Caesar was killed on the Ides of March, and this coin was created to commemorate* the event just two years later.

“It was made in 42BC, two years after the famous assassination,” said Mark Salzberg, of Numismatic Guaranty Corporation, which verified that the coin was authentic.

“The front has a portrait of Marcus Junius Brutus, one of Caesar’s assassins.

“And the other side dramatically has two daggers and the words EID MAR, a Latin abbreviation for Ides of March.”

There are around 100 Ides of March coins made from silver around the world.

But just three examples of a golden Ides of March coin are known.

This particular coin is in mint* condition, and was held in a private European collection.

It’s due to be auctioned by Roma Numismatics on October 29, and could fetch millions.

“The conservative pre-auction estimate is £500,000 ($900,000),” said Mr Salzburg.

“But considering the coin’s rarity, artistry* and fabled* place in history, I would not be surprised if it sold for several million.”

Caesar is one of Rome’s most famous rulers, known for his military expertise, skilled economics and political reforms.

But many Roman senators* saw Caesar as power-mad, some of whom eventually plotted to kill him.

He was assassinated by a group of senators on March 15 during a senate meeting at the Theatre of Pompey. The group claimed the act was “tyrannicide” – killing a tyrant*.

It’s believed that as many as 60 senators were involved in the conspiracy, and were led by Marcus Brutus, Gaius Cassius and Decimus Brutus.

Soon after, the Roman Republic gave way to the Roman Empire – as Caesar himself was never considered an emperor by historical standards.

After his death, Caesar was cremated and the Temple of Caesar was erected on the same site. Parts of the structure still stand today.

MOST EXPENSIVE COIN

The most valuable coin in the world is a US coin called the Flowing Hair dollar.

This type of coin was made in 1794 and 1795 and was the first coin minted by the US government.

It sold in 2013 for $14.2 million.

THE ROMAN EMPIRE

The Roman Empire began in the 6th century BC.

It reigned* for around 1000 years until 476AD.

During this time, the Romans ruled over many countries in Europe, parts of Africa and the Middle East. At its peak, 90 million people lived in the Roman Empire.

It evolved from a monarchy to a democratic republic to a military dictatorship and then was finally ruled by emperors.

Julius Caesar was one of the most well-known Roman leaders and is famous for his ability to plan for fighting wars and for making the Roman Empire so powerful.

GLOSSARY

commemorating: remembering or celebrating

remembering or celebrating assassination: murdered for political reasons

murdered for political reasons BC: stands for Before Christ and means before the year 1

stands for Before Christ and means before the year 1 depicts: shows

shows dictator: ruler with total power

ruler with total power mint: perfect, like when it was first minted

perfect, like when it was first minted artistry: creative skill or ability

creative skill or ability fabled: famous

famous senators: politicians

politicians tyrant: cruel and oppressive ruler

cruel and oppressive ruler reigned: ruled

QUICK QUIZ

What is the main point of this story? Who owns this coin and when will it be sold? Describe the most valuable coin in the world. Who was Julius Caesar? Where was the Roman Empire?

