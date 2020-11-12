Meet your two-million-year-old ‘cousin’

history Reading level: orange

Australian researchers have found the two-million-year-old skull of a ‘cousin’ of the human species.

LaTrobe University’s Dr Angeline Leece and Jesse Martin led the excavation, reconstruction and study of the Paranthropus robustus skull from South Africa.

The find could help us understand how humans evolved.

It took 300 hours to put together in a painstaking* process. Mr Martin told BBC that working with the pieces of the skull was like handling “wet cardboard”.

He even used a straw to suck the last pieces of dirt from it.

Paranthropus robustus is thought to have been a ‘cousin species’ of our direct ancestor, Homo erectus.

Paranthropus robustus and Homo erectus are thought to have lived around the same time but Homo erectus survived for longer.

“While we were the lineage* that won out in the end, two-million-years-ago the fossil record suggests that Paranthropus robustus was much more common than Homo erectus on the landscape,” Dr Leece said.

It’s thought Homo erectus ate both plants and meat and this could have helped the species outlive Paranthropus robustus.

Paranthropus robustus had small brains but large teeth, most likely to bite or chew food that was tough, such as the roots of plants.

Mr Martin said the skull — called the DNH 155 specimen — they found provides the first high quality evidence for microevolution within an early hominin* species, showing that Paranthropus robustus evolved their chewing adaptations in stages, possibly over hundreds of thousands of years, in response to environmental change.

The researchers believe these changes took place during a time when South Africa was drying out, leading to the extinction of a number of mammal species.

Until the skull was found at the Drimolen Main Quarry archaeological site north of Johannesburg, South Africa, there was very little evidence of the species.

Dr Leece told the BBC: “Most of the fossil record is just a single tooth here and there so to have something like this is very rare, very lucky.”

The skull was found very close to where fragments of a Homo erectus child were uncovered in 2015.

Because the skull was discovered on South African Father’s Day (June 20) in 2018, the DNH 155 fossil is also known as the Father’s Day fossil. The findings of the analysis have been published this week in the Nature, Ecology and Evolution journal.

