Lost city found with radar and a quad bike

An ancient Roman city in Italy has been mapped in incredible detail without any digging. Instead, archaeologists* used a ground-penetrating radar* strapped to a quad bike.

Falerii Novi is more than 2000 years old but today is mostly underground, leaving many of its ancient buildings undiscovered until now.

Scans of the site reveal a bath house, theatre, shops and even the city’s entire plumbing system.

Archaeologists say ground-penetrating radar (GPR) tools could completely change our understanding of ancient settlements.

The technology allows researchers to survey vast* regions trapped beneath Earth’s surface without having to do time-consuming excavations*.

Team member Professor Martin Millett said: “This type of survey could transform the way archaeologists investigate urban* sites.”

The technology was used at Falerii Novi, a walled city spanning 30ha about 50 km north of Rome.

Falerii Novi was founded in 241BC during the time of the Roman Republic and was inhabited until around 700AD in the early Middle Ages.

The city, not quite half the size of ancient Pompeii, had previously been partially excavated but mostly remained buried.

With a population of perhaps 3000 people, it had a very fancy public bath complex and market building, at least 60 large houses and a rectangular temple with columns near the city’s south gate.

Near the north gate was a public monument unlike any other, with a colonnaded portico — a roofed structure supported by columns — on three sides and a large open square measuring 40m by 90m.

Falerii Novi had a network of water pipes running beneath the city blocks and not just along streets, indicating advanced city planning like we would expect in a modern city.

The research marks the first time a complete ancient city was mapped using ground-penetrating radar (GPR).

Working in a similar way to regular radar, GPR bounces radio waves off objects and uses the “echo” to build up a picture at different depths.

The GPR equipment was pulled over the surface using a four-wheel motorbike, or quad bike.

“This took one person about three to four months in the field*,” Prof Millett said.

“This really does change how we can study and understand Roman towns – the way of the future for archaeology.”

Prof Millett and his colleagues have already used GPR to survey the ancient Roman settlement of Interamna Lirenas in central Italy, and, on a lesser scale, Alborough in North Yorkshire, UK.

They now hope to see the technique used on far bigger sites.

“It is exciting and now realistic to imagine GPR being used to survey a major city such as Miletus in Turkey, Nicopolis in Greece or Cyrene in Libya”, said Prof Millett.

“We still have so much to learn about Roman urban life and this technology should open up unprecedented* opportunities for decades to come.”

The research was published in the journal Antiquity.

THE ANCIENT ROMAN EMPIRE

The Roman Empire began soon after the founding of the Roman Republic in the 6th century BC (600BC to 501BC).

It was a powerful empire for around a thousand years until 476AD.

During this time, the Romans ruled over many countries in Europe and parts of Africa and the Middle East

At its peak, 90 million people lived in the Roman Empire.

It evolved from a monarchy* to a democratic republic to a military dictatorship* and then was finally ruled by emperors.

One of the most well-known and successful Roman leaders is Julius Caesar.

Latin language, straight roads, well-planned cities, underfloor heating and the spread of Christianity are all attributed to the Romans.

This story was first published on The Sun and is republished with permission.

