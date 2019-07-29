history Reading level: green

One of Australia’s most recognised and loved statues has been damaged.

A man was seen pushing over the Dog on the Tuckerbox that sits beside the Hume Hwy just outside of Gundagai, NSW, on Sunday afternoon.

The statue, visited by thousands of tourists every year, was rocked from its base and knocked into the fountain below.

The statue was damaged during the fall, the dog losing one of its ears.

Police have released photos of the people they are looking for, who they believe could be responsible for vandalising* the statue.

Outraged locals took to the Lost Gundagai facebook page to vent* their sadness and fury.

“The Dog on the Tuckerbox is so iconic* that we feel as though an assault has been committed on an innocent animal and not a statue,” Leslie Allen posted.

“He represents everything that is our culture, history and legacy*. Poor little thing.

“I hope they find the perpetrator* or perpetrators and make them pay every cent for a complete restoration.”

DOG ON THE TUCKERBOX

The Dog on the Tuckerbox is a small statue inspired by a famous Australian poem called “Bullocky Bill” that celebrates the life of a mythical* bullock driver’s dog that loyally guarded his owner’s lunch.

A tuckerbox is an old Australian word for a lunchbox. A bullock is the Australian name for an ox.

The story of the Dog on the Tuckerbox has been around since at least the 1850s, when explorers and pioneers travelled through the area. Supplies were brought from Sydney by wagons pulled by bullocks. There were no proper roads and the journeys were often delayed because rivers and creeks were too difficult to cross or the wagons became bogged.

If the drivers — called bullockies — had to leave their wagons to get help, their dog would sit patiently and guard the wagon and supplies until they returned.

To pass the time while waiting for water levels at a river to go down or for help to arrive, the bullockies would recite and write stories, poems and songs.

Someone who called themselves Bowyang Yorke and who was probably a bullocky wrote the humorous poem “Bullocky Bill”, about the misfortunes that happened to bullockies. No one really knows who Bowyang Yorke was.

The story of the Dog on the Tuckerbox was made more famous by Jack O’Hagan in a 1937 song called “Where the Dog Sits on the Tuckerbox”.

There was an earlier dog statue nearby, nine miles — about 14km — from Gundagai. The poem refers to a spot nine miles from Gundagai.

The current statue was unveiled in 1932 by then Prime Minister Joseph Lyons as a tribute to pioneers.

It is by the side of the Hume Hwy at Snake Gully, 7km outside Gundagai, which locals at the time decided was a better location to attract visitors.

GLOSSARY

vandalising: deliberately destroying something

deliberately destroying something vent: let out emotions

let out emotions iconic: describing an icon, a symbol of something broader

describing an icon, a symbol of something broader legacy: what is left behind to remember something by

what is left behind to remember something by perpetrator: a person who carries out a harmful or illegal act

a person who carries out a harmful or illegal act mythical: happening in a myth or folk story

QUICK QUIZ

What state is Gundagai in? What do you put in a tuckerbox? What do we know about Bowyang Yorke from the story? Who was prime minister in 1932? What major road goes right past the statue?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Punishment to fit the crime

It’s more than likely that the vandal/s who broke this iconic Australian statue will be found since the police have released photos and normally someone recognises these people. Perhaps they thought they were just being silly or acting tough, but it seems like their actions have resulted in the dog statue losing an ear and people being unhappy about this piece of history being deliberately damaged.

Answer the following questions:

If you were the judge sentencing the person who did this, what punishment would you give and why?

What punishment do you think this person might actually receive if caught?

Do you think this is fair? Why/why not?

What might deter people from vandalising public property in the future?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, History, Ethical Capabilities

2. Extension

Name and describe another famous Australian landmark or statue in as much detail as possible. Have you visited this? Why do you find it interesting?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Civics and Citizenship

VCOP ACTIVITY

An icon damaged and hearts broken!

While to some people it is only a statue, to the town of Gundagai and many Australians, it is a very famous and treasured landmark. But it doesn’t have to be a landmark vandalised to cause hurt, it could be much smaller and much closer to home.

Imagine some of the items or places in your world that are important to you: your school, your classroom, your house, pets, personal items, maybe a trophy or a special toy.

Now imagine someone damaged it on purpose. They didn’t necessarily do it to hurt you, they more did it because they were showing off to others, or thought it would be funny, or they were bored and they thought it would be entertaining. In general, they don’t have a good excuse to vandalise property, and they very rarely think about other people’s feelings.

How would you feel if something important to you was damaged? Maybe you didn’t think it was that important until it was damaged.

Discuss your thoughts and opinions in a group of 3 to clarify your ideas, then write a letter to the vandals explaining how you would feel if this happened to you.

Or write to the community of Gundagai expressing your sympathies.

Remember to use your writer’s voice and to edit and uplevel when you have finished.

