The last remaining “Rat of Tobruk*” from NSW, Ernie Walker has passed away at the incredible age of 106 years.

An Aussie hero of World War II, Mr Walker was farewelled on Thursday a week after he died peacefully at home with his wife by his side.

Only a handful of the original “Rats” are still alive today – and Mr Walker was the last of the Australian soldiers to survive the 1941 siege in the Libyan port to hail from NSW.

Five Dock RSL president Robert Ridge praised Mr Walker and said he would “always be remembered by those who knew him”.

“Ernie was a cherished* member of Five Dock RSL sub-branch, regarded as the spiritual home of the ‘Rats of Tobruk’,” Mr Ridge said.

The extraordinary efforts of mostly Australian soldiers across eight months, surviving daily bombings and tank attacks from German and Italian forces in the Tobruk garrison*, earned them the legendary reputation as the “Rats of Tobruk”.

German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel was unable to recapture the port due to the heroics of the Australian defenders.

They never surrendered or retreated, enduring “hellish dust storms”, searing* heat and living in dugouts, according to the Australian War Memorial.

“Their determination, bravery and humour, combined with the aggressive tactics of their commanders, became a source of inspiration during some of the war’s darkest days,” the memorial states in its official documents.

Mr Walker had spoken previously about his war experiences and said he still had memories from North Africa and the war.

“We were given the name the Rats (of Tobruk) by the German propagandist* Lord Haw Haw*,” he said last year.

“The name was meant to be a dig about us being trapped like rats and living in holes”, he said, but the Australians soon embraced it as a badge of honour, a title which exemplified* the courageous and resourceful* virtues* of the digger*.

Incredibly, Mr Walker also served in the notorious* Kokoda Trail campaign in Papua New Guinea, where more than 600 Australian soldiers died.

Rats of Tobruk Association secretary Lachlan Gaylard said Mr Walker was a true Australian larrikin*.

“Ernie is synonymous* with the Australian legend,” he said. “He was in Tobruk, on the Kokoda Trail, and his family tracks back to the First Fleet.

“He is literally an embodiment* of the Australian spirit. The original Tobruk medal that was made over there – Ernie had a part in the manufacturing of it.

“I don’t think even he understood the impact he had.

“What are the odds to live to the 80th anniversary of both of those campaigns – that is the amazing thing.

“Ernie was one of the older blokes, joining the war having being born in 1916, and there’s no way … it was expected he would be still here in 2022.”

Mr Walker’s local Penrose Community Association paid tribute to him in a post that said, “he was sharp as a tack until the end. What a life Ernie led.”

GLOSSARY

Tobruk: a small port in northeast Libya on the Mediterranean coast

a small port in northeast Libya on the Mediterranean coast cherished: cared for, loved and protected

cared for, loved and protected garrison: a military post where soldiers defend a town or building

a military post where soldiers defend a town or building searing: extreme heat, scorching, blistering

extreme heat, scorching, blistering propagandist: someone who creates or spreads information intended to influence opinion

someone who creates or spreads information intended to influence opinion Lord Haw Haw: William Joyce (1906–46), broadcaster of Nazi propaganda to Britain

William Joyce (1906–46), broadcaster of Nazi propaganda to Britain exemplified: was a typical example of something

was a typical example of something resourceful: able to find and use different ways to help achieve goals

able to find and use different ways to help achieve goals virtues: having good moral, ethical qualities

having good moral, ethical qualities digger: colloquial or slang name the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) personnel developed in WWI and WWII

colloquial or slang name the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) personnel developed in WWI and WWII notorious: famous or well-known for something bad

famous or well-known for something bad larrikin: Aussie slang for a cheeky, mischievous man

Aussie slang for a cheeky, mischievous man synonymous: two things so closely connected that one suggests the other

two things so closely connected that one suggests the other embodiment: someone or something that precisely represents a quality or idea

