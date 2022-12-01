Brought to you by Newscorp Australia

Last NSW veteran of brutal 1941 Tobruk siege passes away at 106

Clarissa Bye, December 1, 2022 7:00PM Kids News

The last of the “Rats of Tobruk” to hail from NSW, WWII veteran Ernie Walked has passed away aged 106. He was photographed at home on April 23 last year ahead of Anzac Day. Picture: Britta Campion/The Australian media_cameraThe last of the “Rats of Tobruk” to hail from NSW, WWII veteran Ernie Walked has passed away aged 106. He was photographed at home on April 23 last year ahead of Anzac Day. Picture: Britta Campion/The Australian

The last remaining “Rat of Tobruk*” from NSW, Ernie Walker has passed away at the incredible age of 106 years.

An Aussie hero of World War II, Mr Walker was farewelled on Thursday a week after he died peacefully at home with his wife by his side.

Rats of Tobruk media_cameraMr Walker died peacefully in his Southern Highlands home with wife Bev by his side. The pair were photographed in April 2021 when Mr Walker was 105. Picture: Britta Campion/ The Australian

Only a handful of the original “Rats” are still alive today – and Mr Walker was the last of the Australian soldiers to survive the 1941 siege in the Libyan port to hail from NSW.

Five Dock RSL president Robert Ridge praised Mr Walker and said he would “always be remembered by those who knew him”.

“Ernie was a cherished* member of Five Dock RSL sub-branch, regarded as the spiritual home of the ‘Rats of Tobruk’,” Mr Ridge said.

APRIL 30, 1941 : AIF soldiers of |C| Company 2/13 Battalion going out through barbed wire on the outer defences of the Tobruk area, on a day time patrol during World War Two (II), in Libya. Pic courtesy Australian War Memorial. Australian Armed Forces / Army / Soldier / WWII / Middle East / Western Desert Australia's First Century Historical media_cameraAIF soldiers of C Company 2/13 Battalion are pictured going out through barbed wire on the outer defences of the Tobruk garrison during a day patrol on April 30, 1941. Picture: Australian War Memorial

The extraordinary efforts of mostly Australian soldiers across eight months, surviving daily bombings and tank attacks from German and Italian forces in the Tobruk garrison*, earned them the legendary reputation as the “Rats of Tobruk”.

German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel was unable to recapture the port due to the heroics of the Australian defenders.

1941 : AIF soldiers close in at the Tobruk battle in Libya during World War Two (II) in 1941. Pic courtesy Australian War Memorial. Australian Armed Forces / Army / Soldier / WWII / Middle East / Western Desert Australia's First Century Historical media_cameraAIF soldiers close in at the Libyan port town of Tobruk during World War II, where German and Italian forces were famously unable to recapture the port. Picture: Australian War Memorial

They never surrendered or retreated, enduring “hellish dust storms”, searing* heat and living in dugouts, according to the Australian War Memorial.

“Their determination, bravery and humour, combined with the aggressive tactics of their commanders, became a source of inspiration during some of the war’s darkest days,” the memorial states in its official documents.

Ernie Walker media_cameraMr Walker is pictured here in Tobruk, Libya, in 1941.

Mr Walker had spoken previously about his war experiences and said he still had memories from North Africa and the war.

“We were given the name the Rats (of Tobruk) by the German propagandist* Lord Haw Haw*,” he said last year.

SEPTEMBER 30, 1941 : Australian soldiers under the command of Captain Eakin firing an anti-aircraft gun at the battle of Tobruk, Libya, in the Middle East during World War Two (II). pic Australian War Memorial 21029. Australian Armed Forces / Army / Soldier / WWII / Western Desert Australia's First Century Historical media_cameraAustralian soldiers fire an anti-aircraft gun at the battle of Tobruk on 30 September, 1941. Picture: Australian War Memorial

“The name was meant to be a dig about us being trapped like rats and living in holes”, he said, but the Australians soon embraced it as a badge of honour, a title which exemplified* the courageous and resourceful* virtues* of the digger*.

Incredibly, Mr Walker also served in the notorious* Kokoda Trail campaign in Papua New Guinea, where more than 600 Australian soldiers died.

Rats of Tobruk Association secretary Lachlan Gaylard said Mr Walker was a true Australian larrikin*.

Soldiers play game of cricket in ruins of street in Tobruk, Libya while one one of them keeps lookout for enemy planes during WWII. australian armed forces army middle east history sport o/seas damage 1941 media_cameraAussie larrikins at heart, soldiers play game of cricket in ruins of a street in Tobruk during WWII, with a lookout on the balcony watching for enemy planes. Picture: Australian War Memorial

“Ernie is synonymous* with the Australian legend,” he said. “He was in Tobruk, on the Kokoda Trail, and his family tracks back to the First Fleet.

“He is literally an embodiment* of the Australian spirit. The original Tobruk medal that was made over there – Ernie had a part in the manufacturing of it.

“I don’t think even he understood the impact he had.

media_cameraThank you for your service: WWII veteran Ernie Walker, pictured as an army private. Picture: supplied

“What are the odds to live to the 80th anniversary of both of those campaigns – that is the amazing thing.

“Ernie was one of the older blokes, joining the war having being born in 1916, and there’s no way … it was expected he would be still here in 2022.”

Mr Walker’s local Penrose Community Association paid tribute to him in a post that said, “he was sharp as a tack until the end. What a life Ernie led.”

GLOSSARY

  • Tobruk: a small port in northeast Libya on the Mediterranean coast
  • cherished: cared for, loved and protected
  • garrison: a military post where soldiers defend a town or building
  • searing: extreme heat, scorching, blistering
  • propagandist: someone who creates or spreads information intended to influence opinion
  • Lord Haw Haw: William Joyce (1906–46), broadcaster of Nazi propaganda to Britain
  • exemplified: was a typical example of something
  • resourceful: able to find and use different ways to help achieve goals
  • virtues: having good moral, ethical qualities
  • digger: colloquial or slang name the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) personnel developed in WWI and WWII
  • notorious: famous or well-known for something bad
  • larrikin: Aussie slang for a cheeky, mischievous man
  • synonymous: two things so closely connected that one suggests the other
  • embodiment: someone or something that precisely represents a quality or idea

QUICK QUIZ

  1. What does the name “Rats of Tobruk” refer to?
  2. How long did the Australian soldiers spend defending the Tobruk garrison?
  3. According to the Australian War Memorial, what conditions did they endure?
  4. Who dubbed the Australian soldiers “Rats” in the first place?
  5. How many Australian soldiers died on the notorious Kokoda Trail during WWII?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES
1. Remember the Rats
Design or write a description of a special memorial for the Rats of Tobruk. Your memorial can be anything at all. The purpose of your memorial is to make sure that kids learn about and understand the story of the Rats and why we should remember and be inspired by them.

Time: allow 45 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English; History

2. Extension
What year will it be when you turn 106? What do you think life will be like by then? Write a description of the things that you think will be different – and also things that you think might stay the same.

Time: allow 40 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English; History

VCOP ACTIVITY
Imaginative dialogue
Imagine you were there during the event being discussed in the article, or for the interview.

Create a conversation between two characters from the article – you may need or want to include yourself as one of the characters. Don’t forget to try to use facts and details from the article to help make your dialogue as realistic as possible.

Go through your writing and highlight any punctuation you have used in green. Make sure you carefully check the punctuation used for the dialogue and ensure you have opened and closed the speaking in the correct places.

Extra Reading in history