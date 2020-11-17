Huge find in Egypt’s ‘City of the Dead’

history Reading level: green

Archaeologists* have unearthed 100 Ancient Egyptian painted coffins and 40 precious statues at the Saqqara necropolis* near Cairo, Egypt.

The coffins, some of which have mummies inside, have been sealed and buried for about 2500 years.

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities* have displayed the huge find at a temporary exhibit near Saqaara’s step pyramid.

Experts opened a coffin in front of visiting journalists, revealing a wrapped and well decorated mummy inside.

They then X-rayed the mummy to see how well the human remains had been preserved inside.

A lot of the coffins have been dated to a period of around 320BC to about 30BC. Others are said to date to the Late Period of 664-332BC.

They were found underground in an area nicknamed the ‘City of the Dead’.

The coffins and statues will be moved to three museums including the new Grand Egyptian Museum next to the pyramids.

The latest discoveries brings to 140 the total number of sealed coffins that have been revealed at Saqaara since September this year.

Egypt’s tourism and antiquities minister Khaled el-Anany said another announcement about a big discovery from the Saqqara necropolis will be made later this year.

The mummies and their coffins will be studied by skilled experts, who are hopefully not superstitious*.

Some people believe in the so-called curse of the pharaohs, by which anyone who disturbs mummified remains of an Ancient Egyptian person will be cursed* with bad luck, illness or even death. It’s said that the curse doesn’t differentiate* between archaeologists and thieves.

People who believe in the curse often use the example of the people who died after opening the tomb of King Tutankhamun.

Curses are a type of superstition or belief in supernatural* powers, rather than something supported by science.

ANCIENT EGYPT

The civilisation began about 5000 years ago when ancient humans began building villages along the River Nile.

It lasted for about 3000 years and saw the building of complex cities as well as the famous Great Pyramids.

The Ancient Egyptians were experts at farming and construction, invented a solar calendar and hieroglyphics, the Ancient Egyptian writing system.

Religion and a belief in and preparation for the afterlife were a huge part of Ancient Egyptian culture. Important people’s corpses were mummified to preserve their bodies for the afterlife. They worshipped more than 2000 gods.

Pharaohs built huge tombs to be buried in, some of which were pyramids – at the time among the largest buildings in the world

The Ancient Egyptian empire failed due to wars with other empires and a 100-year period of drought and mass starvation.

GLOSSARY

archaeologists: experts in human history through excavating artefacts

experts in human history through excavating artefacts necropolis: a cemetery for an ancient city

a cemetery for an ancient city antiquities: things from the ancient past

things from the ancient past superstitious: belief in superstitions, or the supernatural

belief in superstitions, or the supernatural cursed: doomed to have bad luck or something bad happen

doomed to have bad luck or something bad happen differentiate: tell apart

tell apart supernatural: something beyond what can be explained by science

QUICK QUIZ

What was found? How old are they? Where were they found? Why did Ancient Egyptians go to so much trouble preserving bodies? Name two things that led to the end of the Ancient Egyptian empire.

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

