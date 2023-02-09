Hope new Nazca Lines will shed light on mysterious artworks

history Reading level: green

More than a hundred new designs discovered in and around Peru’s Nazca desert could bring new information to light about the mysterious, ancient artworks.

Peruvian and Japanese researchers from Yamagata University have reported the discovery of 168 new designs at the UNESCO World Heritage site on Peru’s southern Pacific coast following two years of field surveys with aerial photos and drones.

The geoglyphs*, huge figures carved into the South American desert, date back more than 2000 years and represent humans, cats, snakes, killer whales, birds and native camalids, which are animals such as llamas and alpacas.

The new finds add to the 190 figures discovered in the area, about a three-hour drive from Peru’s capital city of Lima, since 2004.

They were thought to have been drawn into the ground thousands of years ago by inhabitants* who removed black stones from the ground’s surface to expose the white sand below to create their designs, now known as the Nazca Lines.

“They are the most outstanding group of geoglyphs anywhere in the world and are unmatched in its extent*, magnitude*, quantity, size, diversity* and ancient tradition to any similar work in the world,” according to UNESCO.

The purpose of the Nazca Lines remains a mystery. Most of the earlier discoveries can only be seen from the air. The new findings, however, are smaller and can be seen from the ground, according to study leader Professor Masato Sakai, from Yamagata University in Japan. They average between 2m and 6m long.

But the vastness* of the terrain they cover – a 450sq km area – has made it difficult to study and conserve the heritage site.

Studies by Yamagata University, in collaboration* with Peru’s government, have helped describe the area in detail and protect it from the threat of urban* and economic development, such as mining.

GLOSSARY

geoglyphs: large designs or drawings created on the surface of the earth

large designs or drawings created on the surface of the earth inhabitants: people who live in a particular place or area

people who live in a particular place or area extent: how large, important or serious something is

how large, important or serious something is magnitude: the large size or importance of something

the large size or importance of something diversity: having many different types

having many different types vastness: the quality of being great in size

the quality of being great in size terrain: an area of land or the type of land

an area of land or the type of land conserve: protect from harm

protect from harm collaboration: the action of working with someone

the action of working with someone urban: to do with a town or city

