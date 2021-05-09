Found: early explorer’s lost marker tree

history Reading level: orange

Experts believe they have found one of the most elusive* landmarks of the colonial era*, a missing marker tree used by 1891 explorers led by Lawrence Wells in South Australia.

Early European explorers commonly made carvings in trees — known as blazing — to mark their path across the land or to mark campsites or features in the landscape. They also blazed trees in preparation for maps to be drawn.

Trees were blazed by removing a sheet of bark and then using a chisel to carve information into the tree, such as the explorer’s initials and the date.

Flinders University researchers Andrew Frost and Dr Mark Lethbridge located the carved tree by comparing modern high-resolution elevation* data with elevation readings and directions recorded on the 1891 expedition.

“There is a high level of confidence that the partially healed tree is now likely to be the tree that Wells blazed in 1891,’’ Mr Frost said.

“The digital radar representation of the elevation of the land at the site matches Wells’ records.”

Blazed trees were also famously used in the ill-fated* Burke and Wills expedition* of 1861.

Robert O’Hara Burke and William Wills were the first Europeans to successfully cross the continent from south to north. They died next to Cooper Creek in southwest Queensland on the return journey.

That expedition’s famous “dig tree” on the banks of Cooper Creek has become a memorial site for the pair.

Only 30 years after the Burke and Wills disaster, Wells marked two trees with expedition details in an even more remote location: in the far northwest of South Australia near the WA border.

But one tree was lost in the shifting sands and dunes of the Great Victoria Desert.

New spatial* computer software developed by Flinders University appears to have solved the mystery. However, the local Indigenous population has forbidden the disclosure* of its location and the removal of the healing scar which is thought to have grown over the expedition details carved by Wells.

The general location is west of the Everard Ranges, where in July 1891 Well’s expedition was divided into two parts. The main route was well documented, but there were sketchy details of two “traverses*” undertaken by Wells to make a closer study of the landscape.

Two searches in the 1980s failed to find the marble gum tree. The tree was thought to have been destroyed by humans or nature, until a study in 2005 claimed to have some evidence of a scarred tree in the general area.

Wells was a highly regarded surveyor* when he set off on the expedition in 1891. He had recently finished work surveying the massive Northern Territory and Queensland border project.

Mr Frost said Wells made 26 very accurate elevation recordings of landmarks and distance readings during the expedition. Mr Frost and Dr Lethbridge matched these with specialist elevation data from German Aerospace and Airbus Defence to mimic* the profile of the traverse Wells had taken.

Mr Frost said further investigations were possible using modified ground penetrating radar to investigate the scar, but it had been a significant breakthrough locating the tree.

GLOSSARY

elusive: hard to find

hard to find colonial era: the period when Europeans settled in Australia and we were still under the rule of Britain

the period when Europeans settled in Australia and we were still under the rule of Britain elevation: the height above something, usually sea level

the height above something, usually sea level ill-fated: unsuccessful, destined to fail

unsuccessful, destined to fail expedition: a journey taken by a group of people for a purpose such as exploring or researching

a journey taken by a group of people for a purpose such as exploring or researching spatial: to do with the position, area and size of things

to do with the position, area and size of things disclosure: make known or allow to be seen

make known or allow to be seen traverses: journeys across or through something

journeys across or through something surveyor: person who examines and records the features of an area

person who examines and records the features of an area mimic: copy

QUICK QUIZ

Which explorer carved the tree? What was the purpose of blazed trees? Which ill-fated explorers also blazed trees? Which university are the researchers from? What did the researchers compare to locate the tree?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Think About It

Why do you think that finding this marker tree is such an important discovery?

Write a list, create a mind map or draw a diagram that includes as many reasons that you can think of.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, History, Geography, Science

2. Extension

Have you ever heard of someone being described as a ‘trail blazer’?

Using your own knowledge and/or information in the story to write a definition of the term ‘trail blazer’ and sentences explaining where you think the term came from.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, History

VCOP ACTIVITY

I Spy Nouns

Nouns are places, names (of people and objects), and time (months or days of the week).

How many nouns can you find in the article?

Can you sort them into places, names and time?

Pick three nouns and add an adjective (describing word) to the nouns.