To the ancients, it was pure magic. It was dark. It was translucent*. It was impossibly sharp. Now what may be one of the oldest shipwrecks ever discovered hints that obsidian* was the ‘black gold*’ of the stone age.

Divers near the Italian island of Capri have recovered an 8kg chunk of the purple-tinged volcanic glass in what appears to be the remains of a Neolithic* shipwreck.

Italian archaeologists say it is an obsidian “core*” – a block of solidified lava being moved to “customers” who would later chip off flakes of varying shapes and sizes to suit their own needs.

These natural glass flakes* have incredibly sharp edges and were highly prized for hunting spears, arrows and knives. It was also valuable for stone-age industries, including drilling, skinning, exfoliating and shaping raw hides.

Police divers brought the natural glass to the surface to inspect it. Picture: Naples Superintendency for Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape

The Neolithic (Stone Age*) period ended about 4000 years ago. However, Ancient Egypt considered obsidian blades sacred and continued their ceremonial* use.

There is evidence suggesting the existence of stone-age international trade networks*. Semi-precious stones*, shells and clayware have been found scattered across Europe and the Middle East, often hundreds of kilometres from their geological points of origin*.

Obsidian tools dating back 20,000 years have been found in Poland. But it has no natural source of the volcanic glass*. Instead, it appears to have been imported from as far as Turkey.

Also, obsidian glass dating from 4000BC found on the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia had to have been carried 3500km across the Pacific from the island of New Britain east of Papua New Guinea.

Italy says the Capri find is the first time trade-grade raw obsidian has been found in what may be a European neolithic shipwreck.

The core was found on the sea floor near Capri Island’s popular Blue Grotto sea cave tourist site. Picture: Naples Superintendency for Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape

“Finding a Neolithic wreck would be mind-blowing,” Wreckwatch magazine* editor Sean Kingsley told Newsweek.

“If any extensive cargo* and crew’s belongings survive, the discovery would become one of the top five underwater strikes* of all time. For now, the jury is out, however.”

Italy’s Ministry of Culture says the obsidian block was brought to the surface by police divers on November 20. It had been found on a clear patch of sea bed some 40m beneath the surface, near Capri Island’s popular Blue Grotto* sea cave tourist site.

The exact location of the discovery is being kept secret. Swimming is already prohibited* in the area because of dangerous waves and tides.

GLOSSARY

Translucent : material or substance that allows some light to pass through, but not enough to clearly see objects on the other side

: material or substance that allows some light to pass through, but not enough to clearly see objects on the other side Black gold: Usually a term to refer to the high value and importance of oil, in this case it’s used to describe how precious obsidian was during this time

Usually a term to refer to the high value and importance of oil, in this case it’s used to describe how precious obsidian was during this time Obsidian: a type of natural volcanic glass that is dark, translucent, and sharp. It was highly valued in ancient times for making tools and weapons

a type of natural volcanic glass that is dark, translucent, and sharp. It was highly valued in ancient times for making tools and weapons Neolithic : refers to the later part of the Stone Age that ended about 4000 years ago

: refers to the later part of the Stone Age that ended about 4000 years ago Core: a block of solidified lava, in this case, obsidian, that was transported for the purpose of making tools. It served as a raw material for crafting various objects

a block of solidified lava, in this case, obsidian, that was transported for the purpose of making tools. It served as a raw material for crafting various objects Flakes: pieces or fragments chipped off from the obsidian core. These flakes had sharp edges and were used for making tools such as hunting spears, arrows, and knives

pieces or fragments chipped off from the obsidian core. These flakes had sharp edges and were used for making tools such as hunting spears, arrows, and knives Volcanic Glass: a type of glass formed from volcanic lava. Obsidian is an example of volcanic glass

a type of glass formed from volcanic lava. Obsidian is an example of volcanic glass Stone Age: a prehistoric period characterised by the use of stone tools and weapons. The Neolithic Period mentioned in the story is part of the Stone Age

a prehistoric period characterised by the use of stone tools and weapons. The Neolithic Period mentioned in the story is part of the Stone Age Ceremonial: In this context, obsidian blades were considered sacred and used in ceremonies by Ancient Egyptians even after the Stone Age

In this context, obsidian blades were considered sacred and used in ceremonies by Ancient Egyptians even after the Stone Age International trade networks: systems of exchanging goods and materials between different regions or countries

systems of exchanging goods and materials between different regions or countries Semi-precious stones: valuable stones that are not as rare or expensive as precious stones like diamonds. They were part of the trade networks in ancient times

valuable stones that are not as rare or expensive as precious stones like diamonds. They were part of the trade networks in ancient times Geological points of origin: the original locations where materials, such as stones or minerals, are naturally found in the Earth’s crust

the original locations where materials, such as stones or minerals, are naturally found in the Earth’s crust Cargo: goods and materials carried by a ship

goods and materials carried by a ship Underwater strikes : remarkable discoveries made underwater, in this case, referring to the potential significance of finding a Neolithic shipwreck with obsidian cargo

: remarkable discoveries made underwater, in this case, referring to the potential significance of finding a Neolithic shipwreck with obsidian cargo Wreckwatch magazine : a publication that reports on the exploration and documentation of underwater wrecks

: a publication that reports on the exploration and documentation of underwater wrecks Blue Grotto sea cave: a popular tourist site on Capri Island known for its sea cave with vibrant blue water. The obsidian block was found near this location

a popular tourist site on Capri Island known for its sea cave with vibrant blue water. The obsidian block was found near this location Swimming prohibited: restriction on swimming in a particular area, often due to safety concerns such as dangerous waves and tides

