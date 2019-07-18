history Reading level: green

Fifty years after a boy dropped a message in a bottle into the ocean from a ship off the Australian coast, another boy has found the bottle and replied to the message.

Incredibly, the author of the original message has been found.

More incredibly, he doesn’t yet know what’s just happened because he’s on holiday on a cruise ship in the Baltic Sea and uncontactable.

Nine-year-old Jyah Elliot was fishing with his dad, Paul Elliot, on the west coast of South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula when he found the bottle.

Inside the glass bottle was a message from Paul Gilmore, who described himself in the note as a 13-year-old English boy travelling on a ship along the southern Australian coast from Fremantle, WA, to Melbourne, Victoria.

The note is handwritten on paper with Sitmar Lines (the ship company name) at the top and is dated November 17, 1969.

In it Paul says he is travelling on board the Fairstar, a ship that brought many UK migrants to Australia during the 1960s.

The boy urges whoever finds the note to reply to him and gives an address in Mitcham, Melbourne, where he is going to live.

Jyah wrote a letter to the address.

In the meantime, the ABC tracked Paul down through family in Australia and the UK.

“It’s amazing, absolutely incredible,” Paul’s sister, Annie Crossland, told ABC. “He’ll be chuffed* to bits.”

Ms Crossland said that this is probably the first time Paul — who now lives back in the UK — has been on a ship since that 1969 voyage to Australia.

Paul’s younger brother, David Gilmore, told ABC their father decided to take the family to Australia in the hope it would lead to a better life.

“I think my dad had had too many winters working outside, building houses, and was told that Australia was the land of opportunity,” he said.

David was only four at the time, but said he recognised his brother’s handwriting in the message.

“It’s really strange,” he said. “I’m looking at the message now and yeah, I can see it’s my brother’s writing — he’s obviously a bit younger then.

“I’m amazed. It obviously brings back fantastic memories of moving to Australia.”

Paul’s siblings* will tell him about Jyah’s find when he returns from his holiday.

Oceanographer* David Griffin said the bottle could not have remained afloat for 50 years off the south coast because “the ocean never stays still”.

Mr Griffin suspected that the bottle had been buried on a beach for years, then refloated by a storm.

“If it had been dropped in anywhere in the ocean somewhere south of Australia, then there’s no way it’s going to stay actually at sea moving around for more than a year or two,” he told news agency Associated Press.

