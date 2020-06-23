‘Astonishing’ monument found next to Stonehenge

history Reading level: green

Archaeologists* have discovered a major prehistoric* monument next to Stonehenge.

Twenty or more massive shafts*, each more than 10m in diameter* and 5m deep, form a circle more than 2km in diameter around the Durrington Walls henge, a circular, Neolithic* structure that was made of timber posts.

Testing of the shafts suggest they were dug more than 4500 years ago, around the time Durrington Walls and Stonehenge were built.

The newly discovered structure is 3.2km northeast of Stonehenge in Wiltshire in the UK.

Stonehenge is one of the world’s best-known prehistoric sites, visited each year by thousands of tourists and people seeking spiritual* connections with the past.

We still don’t know exactly how or why Stonehenge was built. It is hoped that the new find could help us better understand people who lived at that time.

“As the place where the builders of Stonehenge lived and feasted, Durrington Walls is key to unlocking the story of the wider Stonehenge landscape,” said archaeologist Nick Snashall of the National Trust, the organisation that manages the Stonehenge site.

“This astonishing* discovery offers us new insights* into the lives and beliefs of our Neolithic ancestors,” he said.

The circle of pits is much larger than any comparable* prehistoric monument in the UK. The team of archaeologists, from several universities, has found 20 shafts, but estimate there may have been more than 30 originally.

It is thought the shafts served as a boundary to a sacred* area to do with the Durrington Walls henge.

The researchers made their find without the need for excavators. Instead, they used remote sensing technology and by taking soil samples.

The archaeologists said the precise* way the pits were positioned suggests that the early inhabitants* of this area used a counting system to measure — by stepping or pacing out a line — across long distances.

“The size of the shafts and circuit surrounding Durrington Walls is without precedent* in the UK,” said Vince Gaffney, a professor of archaeology at the University of Bradford and one of the lead researchers on the project.

He said the discovery showed “the capacity* and desire of Neolithic communities to record their cosmological* belief systems in ways, and at a scale, that we had never previously anticipated*.”

GLOSSARY

archaeologists: experts at historic human artefacts

prehistoric: before written records

shafts: narrow deep holes, like a well or mine

diameter: distance across a circle

Neolithic: relating to the last part of the Stone Age

spiritual: to do with feelings and beliefs and the human spirit or soul rather than something physical

insights: knowledge about

comparable: able to be compared to; similar

sacred: special and with meaning

precise: exact

inhabitants: people who lived there

precedent: happened before

capacity: ability

cosmological: relating to the development of the universe

anticipated: expected

