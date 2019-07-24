history Reading level: orange

A 500-year-old ship in “pristine*” condition that dates back to the time of Leonardo da Vinci and Christopher Columbus has been found in the Baltic Sea*.

The incredibly well-preserved ship is so intact even after five centuries at the bottom of the sea, it looks “almost like it sank yesterday”.

Thanks to the cold, brackish* waters of the Baltic, the wooden ship has retained its hull* structure, all of its masts and its swivel guns are still in place on the deck.

There is also very little oxygen at the bottom of this part of the Baltic Sea, which means there are few living things to eat the wood.

Archaeologists* estimated the ship is from the late 1400s to early 1500s and described it as a “rare and astonishing” find, Southampton University reported.

This means it would predate English monarch* King Henry VIII’s ship Mary Rose, which sailed in the English Tudor navy in wars against France and Scotland between 1510 and 1545.

It also predates larger and more powerful vessels sunk during the Northern Seven Years’ War between Sweden and Scandinavia in 1563 to 1570.

An international team of scientists, including archaeologists from the University of Southampton, revealed the remains of the Baltic shipwreck in water 120m deep using underwater robotics.

The ship was first detected by sonar — which uses sound waves — in 2009. But it wasn’t until deep sea exploration specialists MMT led an expedition that the wreck was known to have great archaeological and historical significance*.

Maritime* archaeologist Dr Rodrigo Pacheco-Ruiz studied the wreck, working with Southampton University’s Maritime Archaeology Centre Productions and the Maritime Archaeology Research Institute of Södertörn University.

Dr Pacheco-Ruiz marvelled at the wreck’s condition.

“It’s almost like it sank yesterday — masts in place and hull intact,” he said.

“Still on the main deck is an incredibly rare find — the tender boat, used to ferry crew to and from the ship, leaning against the main mast.

“It’s a truly astonishing sight.”

The ship could date from earlier than the other notable wrecks, warship Mars, which sank in the First Battle of Öland in 1564, and the Swedish warship Vasa (in 1628).

But unlike the scattered remains of the Mars, which exploded in battle, this wreck lies on the seabed with her hull preserved from the keel* to the top deck and even some of the standing rigging still in place.

A model made by looking at photos of the wreck shows a clearly visible bowsprit* and a decorated transom* stern*.

Rarely seen on wrecks, are the wooden capstan (used to haul the ropes) and bilge pump, which is used to pump water out of the boat to stop it sinking.

Joining the expedition were students studying maritime archaeology and others studying subsea robotic artificial intelligence.

THE WORLD WHEN THIS SHIP SAILED

Archaeologists believe this ship sailed the Baltic Sea around the late 1400s to the early 1500s. Here are a few things we know happened around the same time.

1485 Artist Sandor Botticelli paints The Birth of Venus

1492 Italian explorer Christopher Columbus sets sail from Spain across the Atlantic Ocean for the “New World” and discovers America

1500 Sikh religion begins in northern India

1503 Italian artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci begins to paint the Mona Lisa

1509 Henry VIII becomes King of England

1509-10 The Great Plague — an infectious disease — spreads across England

1368-1644 China is ruled by the Ming Dynasty

1523 The cacao bean is taken to Spain from South America

GLOSSARY

pristine: perfect

perfect Baltic Sea: sea in northern Europe near Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Germany

sea in northern Europe near Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Germany brackish: slightly salty

slightly salty hull: main body

main body archaeologists: researchers who study artefacts made by humans

researchers who study artefacts made by humans monarch: ruling royal

ruling royal significance: importance

importance maritime: to do with boats

to do with boats keel: the lengthwise structure along the bottom of the boat

the lengthwise structure along the bottom of the boat bowsprit: a piece coming off the front of the boat that ropes are tied to

a piece coming off the front of the boat that ropes are tied to transom: the flat end wall at the back of the boat

the flat end wall at the back of the boat stern: back of the boat

