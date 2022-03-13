Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship Endurance found after 107 years

history Reading level: green

The wreck of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, Endurance, has finally been found off the coast of Antarctica 107 years after it sank.

The lost ship of the Anglo-Irish* explorer had not been seen since it was crushed by ice and sank in the Weddell Sea on November 21, 1915.

Last month, the Endurance22 Expedition set off from Cape Town in South Africa on a mission to find the vessel, one month after the 100th anniversary of Shackleton’s death.

And Endurance was finally spotted on March 5 at a depth of 3008m and some 6km south of the position recorded by the ship’s Captain, Frank Worsley, according to the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust.

Even though the wreck has been sitting in water for more than a century, the expedition’s director of exploration, Mensun Bound, said Endurance was “by far the finest wooden shipwreck” he had ever seen.

“It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact and in a brilliant state of preservation,” Mr Bound said.

“You can even see ‘Endurance’ arced across the stern*, directly below the taffrail*.

“This is a milestone* in polar history.”

The ship is said to look much the same as when it was photographed for the final time by Shackleton’s filmmaker, Frank Hurley, in 1915.

The masts are down and the anchors can be seen, but the rigging is in a tangle and there is some damage at the bow*, likely to be from the moment the sinking ship hit the seabed.

The expedition team even spied some boots and crockery* on board.

Mr Bound told the BBC: “Beside the companionway*, you can see a porthole that is Shackleton’s cabin.

“At that moment, you really do feel the breath of the great man upon the back of your neck.

“We found the wreck a hundred years to the day after Shackleton’s funeral. I don’t usually go with this sort of stuff at all, but this one I found a bit spooky.”

The leader of the expedition to find Endurance, Dr John Shears, described the moment cameras landed on the ship’s name as “jaw-dropping”.

“The discovery of the wreck is an incredible achievement,” he said.

“We have successfully completed the world’s most difficult shipwreck search, battling constantly shifting sea-ice, blizzards, and temperatures dropping down to -18C.

“We have achieved what many people said was impossible.”

Shackleton had set out to make the first land crossing of Antarctica, but had to abandon the quest when Endurance was trapped by sea-ice.

Miraculously, the brave explorer managed to get his men to safety on foot and on small lifeboats.

The mission to find the lost ship was launched by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust using a South African icebreaker*, called Agulhas II, which is equipped with remotely operated submersibles*.

The shipwreck is a designated* monument under the international Antarctic Treaty and must not be disturbed in any way.

Deep-sea polar biologist* Dr Michelle Taylor, from Essex University in the UK, said the shipwreck had been taken over by an “impressive diversity of deep-sea marine life” including stalked sea squirts, anemones and various types of sponges.

The Agulhas II finished the survey of the historic wreckage and left the search site on March 8.

The icebreaker is now on its way back to Cape Town, but the team members plan to make a stop at the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia where Shackleton is buried to pay their respects.

This story was published by The Sun and reproduced with permission.

GLOSSARY

Anglo-Irish: person of English descent living in Ireland

person of English descent living in Ireland stern: back part of a ship

back part of a ship taffrail: the handrail around the open deck area toward the stern of a ship

the handrail around the open deck area toward the stern of a ship milestone: an important stage or event in a process

an important stage or event in a process bow: front part of a ship

front part of a ship crockery: plates, dishes, cups and other similar items

plates, dishes, cups and other similar items companionway: set of steps leading from a ship’s deck down to a cabin or lower deck

set of steps leading from a ship’s deck down to a cabin or lower deck icebreaker: ship designed to break a channel through ice

ship designed to break a channel through ice submersibles: small crafts that travel underwater for research and exploration

small crafts that travel underwater for research and exploration designated: to say officially that a place or thing has a special character or purpose

to say officially that a place or thing has a special character or purpose biologist: scientist who studies living things

EXTRA READING

Row over ‘discovery’ of Captain Cook’s shipwreck

The hunt begins for sunken ships

Footy-shaped subs to swarm the seas

Search for Shackleton’s ship abandoned

QUICK QUIZ

What is the name of Shackleton’s ship? What caused the ship to sink? Which country did the expedition to find the shipwreck set off from? How deep below the surface was the shipwreck found? Name two types of deep-sea marine life that have taken over the wreck.

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Tier 3 vocabulary

Tier 3 vocabulary refers to subject specific, academic language. Can you identify all examples of Tier 3 vocabulary present in this news story?

Tip: Look for words that relate to ships or Antarctica that wouldn’t usually be used when talking about any other topics.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Create a mini “picture dictionary” with ship related words. Include some of the Tier 3 words you found in the activity above and any others you think may be important for a person learning about ships to know.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

VCOP ACTIVITY

I spy nouns

Nouns are places, names (of people and objects), and time (months or days of the week).

How many nouns can you find in the article?

Can you sort them into places, names and time?

Pick three nouns and add an adjective (describing word) to the nouns.