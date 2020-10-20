2000-year-old cat found carved in desert

history Reading level: green

A huge and ancient cat carving has been unearthed on a hillside in southern Peru.

The country’s Ministry of Culture is classing the 2000-year-old drawing as a Nazca Line that has gone undiscovered in modern times.

The Nazca Lines are a group of giant designs made in the desert soil in southern Peru. They are so big they can usually only be identified properly from the air. Around 1000 have been found.

The ancient cat geoglyph* measures 36.9m wide.

It was discovered during maintenance work at a popular visitor viewing point, from which tourists view other Nazca Lines.

As workers started to clean and restore the area they noticed the carved lines and carefully uncovered them all until the cat figure was observed whole once more.

It’s thought that it was carved in 200BC to 100BC.

The Ministry said: “The figure was barely visible and was about to disappear as a result of its location on a fairly steep slope and the effects of natural erosion*.”

It added: “Representations of this type of feline* are frequently found in the iconography* of ceramics and textiles in the Paracas* society.”

Drone footage reveals ancient cat etched into Peru hillside

NAZCA LINES

The Nazca (sometimes Nasca) Lines cover an area of around 450 square kilometres.

They are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It’s believed they were created between 500BC and 500AD.

Many of the designs depict humans, animals (including a monkey, a hummingbird and a pelican) and plants but others are just mysterious shapes and patterns.

They typically measure anywhere from 320m to 1.1km across.

Each line or shallow trench is generally cut or hollowed out around 10cm to 15cm deep and around 30cm wide.

The purpose of the lines is a mystery, but some experts believe they may have served as messages to the gods by pre-Hispanic societies that created them.

It’s also possible they were used for astronomical purposes.

This story was first published on The Sun and is republished with permission.

VIDEO: In 2014, skydivers flew over Peru’s Nazca Lines

Skydivers fly high over Peru's Nazca lines

GLOSSARY

geoglyph: large design on — and made out of — the material on the ground

large design on — and made out of — the material on the ground erosion: wearing away with time and weather

wearing away with time and weather feline: to do with cats

to do with cats iconography: visual symbols associated with a culture, religion or other group

visual symbols associated with a culture, religion or other group Paracas: relating to an Andean society that existed from 800BC to 100BC

EXTRA READING

Lost civilisation ruled by women

Astonishing monument found next to Stonehenge

Ancient Chinese pyramid found

Three-fingered humans or aliens?

QUICK QUIZ

Why were people working where the cat was found? How big is the cat? In which country are the Nazca Lines found? What is a geoglyph? What is one explanation for the drawings?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

</p> <div style="font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;"><a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086" title="Kids News" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Kids News</a> Â· <a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086/huge-cat-design-found-in-desert" title="Huge cat design found in desert" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Huge cat design found in desert</a></div> <p>

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Design Your Own Nazca Lines

Design your own Nazca Lines by carving on some clay or in sand or dirt outside. “Many of the designs depict humans, animals and plants but others are just mysterious shapes and patterns.”

Sketch your idea on paper, and then create a mini-version of it on a piece of clay, play-doh, or your class can go outside and create it in the sand or dirt.

Take pictures of the different carvings.

Time: allow 45 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: Visual Arts, History

2. Extension

Discuss with a classmate what you think this cat carving depicts. Is it a particular type of cat? Is it a message to someone or something? What would you like to see done with this carving?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Grammar and VCOP

The glossary of terms helps you to understand and learn the ambitious vocabulary being used in the article. Can you use the words outlined in the glossary to create new sentences? Challenge yourself to include other VCOP (vocabulary, connectives, openers and punctuation) elements in your sentence/s. Have another look through the article, can you find any other Wow Words not outlined in the glossary?

HAVE YOUR SAY: Why do you think the Nazca Lines were created?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.