Whether it’s sports practice, music lessons or a casual catch up with friends, when children are involved in after-school activities, they’re more likely to feel happier and healthier than those who are glued to a screen.

In a new study by the University of South Australia (UniSA) and the SA Education Department, researchers found that children’s wellbeing improved when they participated in extra-curricular* activities, yet lowered when they spent time on social media or playing video games.

Published in digital journal BMC Pediatrics, the study analysed data from 61,759 school students in Years 4 to 9, assessing the average number of days per week children participated in after-school activities from 3pm to 6pm. It measured these against wellbeing factors of happiness, sadness, worry, engagement*, perseverance*, optimism*, emotion regulation and life satisfaction.

UniSA lead researcher Dr Rosa Virgara said the research highlighted a big need to encourage children to participate in activities other than screens.

“Our study highlights how some out-of-school activities can boost children’s wellbeing, while others – particularly screens – can chip away at their mental and physical health,” she said.

“Screens are a massive distraction for children of all ages. Whether children are gaming, watching TV or on social media, there’s something about all screens that’s damaging to their wellbeing.”

Dr Virgara said it was more than the lack of physical activity while on screens that was damaging children’s wellbeing, because sitting still to do homework or read was shown to have a positive impact.

She said the research showed even children who already reported feeling happy benefited from participating in after-school activities.

“What this shows is that we need to find ways to encourage children of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in activities that keep them away from TV, computers and mobile devices,” she said.

