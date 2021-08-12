‘Vaccas’ drive through serves up Covid jabs

health Reading level: orange

The strategy to get us out of Covid-19 lockdowns, severe illness and the restriction of movement and travel around the country is vaccination.

Governments around Australia have agreed that our road map out of Covid is for people to get the jab. When we reach around 80 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, lockdowns will be a thing of the past. We will start to live with Covid, not hide from it as we are doing at the moment.

Vaccination will not stop people catching Covid, but reduce the likelihood of it developing into a serious respiratory* infection.

There is no better advertisement to encourage people to get the jab than a new wave of the virus. NSW, Victoria and the ACT are locked down due to infections in the community.

And along with a rise in new cases we are seeing an increase in people heading to vaccination centres and their GPs to get their jab.

So many people wanted the AstraZeneca or Pfizer jab in Victoria that a drive-through vaccination centre was this week set up in the Melbourne suburb of Melton.

I wondered how that might work, so I decided to draw a cartoon about what my idea of a drive-through vaccination centre might look like.

I don’t know about you guys, but when I hear the term “drive-through” I immediately think of the Golden Arches or, as we know it Down Under, Maccas.

Unless your parents are total hard line food police, you’ve probably had a Mac attack at least once, be it on a weekend or maybe after school or sport as a treat. I know I have!

So my cartoon started with this image of people in cars lined up to go through a McDonalds style drive-through to get the jab.

But there was fun to be had with this drawing. The secret to it was to make it look like the drive-through we all know and have experienced, but then substitute* fast food imagery with Covid vaccination items.

You can let the imagination run wild with these types of cartoons.

I started with the name. Inspiration struck! Maccas became Vaccas, a big Golden V replaced the M and the driveway menu board where you pull up and order had Astra and Pfizer instead of Cheeseburgers and Big Macs.

Past the menu board we see the window where you normally pick up your order. Instead of a teenager holding a drinks tray and a bag of burgers, we have a nurse in PPE* with a syringe in her hand ready to administer the vaccine.

The drawing was coming together well with the idea seeming to work. However, I thought it needed a human element, a character that the reader of the cartoon could identify with.

So I drew a family in their car, lined up for the jab.

It looks like the usual scene outside your local Maccas. But the girl in the back seat looking out the window has an expression of bemusement* and delivers the punchline, saying: “Mum said she was taking us to drive-thru … this is not what I had in mind!”

Even though she is about to receive a Covid jab instead of a Junior Burger, epidemiologists* would see it as a “Happy Meal” for your immune system!

GLOSSARY

respiratory: to do with breathing, the lungs

to do with breathing, the lungs substitute: replace, swap

replace, swap PPE: personal protective equipment, which is worn by workers to protect them from Covid-19

personal protective equipment, which is worn by workers to protect them from Covid-19 bemusement: being puzzled or confused

being puzzled or confused punchline: last part of a joke, story or cartoon that explains the meaning or makes the point

last part of a joke, story or cartoon that explains the meaning or makes the point epidemiologists: experts who study diseases and how they are found, spread and controlled in a population

QUICK QUIZ

What does Mark Knight call the drive through vaccination centre in his cartoon? Which fast food chain does he compare it to? What are the two types of Covid-19 vaccines on the drive through menu board? Why did Mark include a family in their car in his cartoon? Who gives the cartoon’s punchline?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Write a Skit

Write a script for a short skit or scene inspired by the cartoon. Your purpose is to make your audience laugh, but also encourage them to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Drama, Science, Health and Physical Education

2. Extension

‘The government should make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory!’ List reasons for and against this statement. Choose the side that you agree with and write a paragraph explaining your opinion.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Health and Physical Education, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Stretch your sentence

Find a “who” in the cartoon. Write them down.

Now, add three adjectives to describe them better.

Now add a verb to your list. What are they doing?

Add an adverb about how they are doing the action.

Using all the words listed, create one descriptive sentence.