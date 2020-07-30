University of Adelaide to lead project training Australian COVID-19 sniffer dogs

health Reading level: green

Sniffer dogs will be trained to identify people with COVID-19 in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne as part of an international research effort.

The University of Adelaide is co-ordinating the Australian program using experienced detector dogs from across the nation.

Lecturer Dr Anne-Lise Chaber, who has been following research overseas with interest, started the local project together with the National Veterinary School in Alfort, France.

“We know that dogs are really good at detecting some other diseases, it’s proven,” she said.

Dr Chaber said French research led by Professor Dominique Grandjean in France had already completed the proof-of-concept* study.

“Some of the dogs had 100 per cent success in detecting sweat from people who were COVID positive,” she said.

Those were experienced detection dogs, originally trained for explosives detection, search and rescue, or colon* cancer diagnosis.

A total of 18 dogs at three sites were trained to pick the positive COVID-19 sweat sample from a line-up of samples, using positive reinforcement in the form of play with their favourite toy for each correct answer. Dogs trained in this way were also able to identify infected individuals who had no symptoms.

“This is very important if we want to stop the disease,” said Dr Chaber.

“Because the problem is people often don’t know they have COVID, they continue their normal life and then they contaminate others.”

The first COVID-19 detection dogs could be working within months, patrolling airports and screening staff in hospitals or travellers in quarantine.

They will support existing detection methods such as standard diagnostic* laboratory testing but dogs’ work can be done more rapidly and repeatedly.

The canine detection units may even prove to be more sensitive and specific, Dr Chaber said.

“We are aiming to provide another screening tool in the battle against COVID.”

“The dogs will be quicker and more cost effective than (currently used) PCR* (tests).”

Senior lecturer and co-chief investigator Dr Susan Hazel said her pet labrador Fergus, 9, had the right equipment but had not been trained.

“We have dogs lined up ready to use,” she said.

“Some are trained for other things like explosives, but we also expect to train up some new dogs as part of the project.

“We’re hoping the Federal Government might even become interested and resource more dogs to be trained specifically for this, which is happening in other countries,” Dr Hazel said.

GLOSSARY

proof of concept: a pilot or preliminary study, to show something could work

a pilot or preliminary study, to show something could work colon: the large, or lower, intestine

the large, or lower, intestine diagnostic: for diagnosing illness or other problems

for diagnosing illness or other problems PCR: stands for polymerase chain reaction, which is a way of making many copies of a piece of DNA in a laboratory. Used when testing a sample for infection

EXTRA READING

Teaching bees to save lives

Guide dogs celebrate 60 years of helping

Why cats could steal dogs’ jobs

Dog becomes essential worker during pandemic

QUICK QUIZ

What three cities will the dogs work in? Which country is working on this project with Australian scientists? What work are experienced sniffer dogs doing already? Give two examples of settings in which the dogs could work. What is the name of Dr Hazel’s dog?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

</p> <div style="font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;"><a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086" title="Kids News" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Kids News</a> Â· <a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086/sniffer-dogs-for-pandemic" title="Sniffer dogs for pandemic" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Sniffer dogs for pandemic</a></div> <p>

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Working Animals

Today’s story is an example of how animals can work with us in very important jobs. Can you think of other examples? Write down as many as you can think of. Use your examples to help you to write a paragraph explaining why working animals are so important

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Science

2. Extension

The researchers used positive reinforcement to help train the sniffer dogs. Find the sentence in the story that says this. Use the sentence to write your own explanation of what you think positive reinforcement means. Think of something new that you need to learn or something that you (or other kids) could learn to do better. List three types of positive reinforcement that you think could help you.

Time: allow at least 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

I Spy Nouns

Nouns are places, names (of people and objects), and time (months or days of the week).

How many nouns can you find in the article?

Can you sort them into places, names and time?

Pick 3 nouns and add an adjective (describing word) to the nouns.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you think this idea could work? What would you train a dog to do?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.