Time outdoors is good medicine for hi-tech kids

Green time may be the antidote* to screen time for children’s brains, boosting academic performance, mental health and wellbeing, research suggests.

A review of existing research has found evidence to suggest the positive effects of time spent in nature could “buffer” or help improve the negative effects of time spent watching TV, on computers or playing video games.

“Few studies considered screen time and green time together, and possible reciprocal* psychological* effects,” said University of Adelaide psychology researcher Tassia Oswald who reviewed all the published studies on the subject from the English-speaking world.

“However, there is preliminary* evidence that green time could buffer consequences* of high screen time.

“Therefore nature may be an under-utilised* public health resource for youth psychological wellbeing in a hi-tech era.”

Ms Oswald is now planning a pilot study* with the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute to further explore the interplay* between screen time and green time among young people.

“It‘s really hard to reduce young people’s screen time, technology is here to stay and it‘s really important in a lot of aspects of life,” she said.

“So it would be great to work out how we can relieve some of the psychological implications* of that and green time would be great, so we need to look into it further to strongly support that idea.”

Ms Oswald said there was a growing trend towards prescribing time in nature for health benefits. She said some doctors in the US and the UK offered “green prescriptions”, while “forest bathing” was popular in Japan.

However, the question of what made up quality green time was still up for discussion, she said.

Research to date suggests the answer depends on the age of the child. For preschoolers, a private garden is important. Primary school aged children need a larger place to play and for teenagers, the nature of the neighbourhood is important.

Brothers Lennie, 7, and Nash, 4, from the Adelaide suburb of Clapham love playing outdoors with their dog, Fred, and four chooks.

Dad Pete McDonald said his sons tended to get a bit irritable* if they were on screens too much.

“We’re very fortunate to have a park right outside of the gate, so if the yard gets too small, just open the gate and they’ve got a playground out there they can run around,” he said.

GLOSSARY

antidote: cure or medicine

cure or medicine reciprocal: an action or effect shared by two things

an action or effect shared by two things psychological: to do with the mind or mental state

to do with the mind or mental state preliminary: early

early consequences: results

results under-utilised: not used often

not used often pilot study: a small study in preparation for a larger study

a small study in preparation for a larger study interplay: the way two things affect each other

the way two things affect each other implications: the effects of an action or decision

the effects of an action or decision irritable: grumpy, unhappy

QUICK QUIZ

What has been found to improve the negative effects of too much screen time? Where is researcher Tassia Oswald from? What is Tassia Oswald now planning with the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute? Where is forest bathing popular? How many animals do brothers Lennie and Nash have?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. My screen time and green time

Think back over the past 24 hours. Write down all of the things you have done that involved “screen time” and all of the things you have done that involved “green time”. Separate the screen time items into two categories – essential (for education or wellbeing purposes) and non-essential (for entertainment). Give each of the activities an honest estimate of how much time you spent doing them. Calculate how much time in total you spent over the last 24 hours on essential screen time, non-essential screen time and green time.

Now that you know these figures, answer the following questions:

(a) Are you spending more or less time on screens than you thought?

(b) Are you spending more or less time in nature than you thought?

(c) Do you think that you have a healthy balance of screen time versus green time? Did working out the figures change your opinion about this?

(d) What are your top 5 green time activities that you enjoy doing?

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Mathematics; ICT Capability; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Create a daily schedule for yourself that you think includes a healthy balance of screen time and green time activities, as well as any other usual activities you do. Write a paragraph explaining why you think the schedule you designed strikes a good balance between the two.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Mathematics; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Stretch your sentence

Find a ‘who’ in the story — a person or an animal. Write it down.

Add three adjectives to describe them better.

Now add a verb to your list. What are they doing?

Add an adverb about how they are doing the action.

Using all the words listed, create one descriptive sentence.

