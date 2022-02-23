health Reading level: orange

Children are better at fighting off Covid than adults because they have a stronger innate* immune system, a new Yale University study shows.

They also have fewer of the ACE2 receptors* in their bodies than adults, which also makes infection more difficult for the virus, according to Australian National University (ANU) infectious diseases expert Professor Peter Collignon.

The Covid-19 virus binds to these receptors in order to infect our cells.

“One of the main receptors that the Covid virus locks on to is the ACE2 and basically children seem to have a lot less of it at least until puberty*,” Professor Collignon said. “That’s a big factor – and their innate immunity also works differently.”

He said while a small number of children developed bad cases of the virus, most experienced only mild symptoms.

“Everywhere around the world, the peak, the people who get Covid and spread it are 20 to 30-year-olds, and then probably 30 to 40-year-olds, mainly because they interact so much,” he said.

“So it was always ridiculous closing schools, particularly primary schools, when you had … (venues including) restaurants open.”

Professor Kevan Herold, an immunobiology* expert at Yale University, has been examining why children are better at dealing with the virus.

He tested nose and throat swabs from 12 children and 27 adults and found the samples from children contained higher levels of two immune proteins called cytokines than samples from adults.

Also, more genes involved in the initial immune system response to invaders were active in children than in the adults.

HOW DOES THE IMMUNE SYSTEM WORK?

The human immune system has two lines of defence.

The first line, called the “innate immune system”, is the mucus in the nose and throat that traps harmful particles and keeps them out of the body.

It also involves proteins called cytokines that trigger the body to fight off bugs and this is the system that is stronger in children.

The body’s second line of defence is the “adaptive immune system”, which uses T cells and B cells to fight off an invader.

It remembers past infections and gathers forces to fight them off in the same way it did before and this is the system that is stronger in adults.

It is not as strong in children because they have not had as many infections over their lifetime.

This lack of immune memory could be an advantage for children in fighting off Covid-19, according to Peter Doherty Institute researcher Dr Amy Chung. Children don’t have a strong pre-existing antibody* response, but when they encounter the Covid-19 virus, their immune system attacks the essential parts of the virus immediately.

Omicron cases have been in decline nationally after peaking in mid-January and experienced only a tiny increase the week school returned before continuing to decline. New research has found that children also produce fewer aerosol particles – or droplets – than adults when speaking and singing, which may help explain limited transmission since students returned to school.

Scientists measured the emission* rate of 15 preadolescent children while speaking and singing and compared them to 15 adults under the same conditions. The study, published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, found that the children’s droplet production was around four times lower than adults.

Indoor public speaking and singing are among activities most restricted since the start of the pandemic. Health orders have included children’s activities as well, from face-to-face music lessons to children’s choirs. But existing risk assessments for children have been based on adult emission measurements – something that could change with these findings. Music to the ears of young performers everywhere.

GLOSSARY

innate: natural, inherent, present from birth

natural, inherent, present from birth receptors : cell structures that receive signals and change them into something else

: cell structures that receive signals and change them into something else puberty: when the body begins to develop and change from child to adult

when the body begins to develop and change from child to adult immunobiology: student of immune response and the biology of disease

student of immune response and the biology of disease antibody: protective protein produced by the immune system in fight infection

protective protein produced by the immune system in fight infection emission: the production and release or discharge of something, like saliva

