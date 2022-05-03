health Reading level: green

Primary schools are not giving students enough time to eat the food in their lunch box, a new study reveals.

Deakin University researchers have found children need at least 15 minutes to finish their lunch, but most primary schools only give students 10 minutes of eating time before being allowed to go out to play.

Lead authors Dr Claire Margerison and Dr Melissa Burton said the research showed that children were more likely to finish what parents had packed in their lunch boxes when they were given more time to eat.

“With less time to eat, children are more likely to prioritise* the most appealing foods in their lunch box, such as the treats, which are often nutrient* poor,” Dr Burton said. “These findings not only have implications* for children’s health but also their ability to learn, as research tells us that good nutrition is necessary to help children thrive academically.”

Dr Margerison said the results revealed confusion between parents and teachers over who should be responsible for encouraging healthy eating, as well as who should oversee* the contents of their lunch boxes.

“About half of the parents and teachers surveyed said only parents and children should choose what food they eat at school, while one quarter of parents and one third of teachers believed that schools should have a responsibility to monitor food brought from home,” she said.

“Children spend so much of their time at school, the lines between what is the parent’s responsibility and what is the teacher’s responsibility is often blurred and these research findings certainly highlight some of those grey areas,” she said.

Although the study found most parents were open to suggestions about what foods should be brought to school, Dr Burton warned against relying on teachers for nutritional guidance.

“Teachers don’t have qualifications in nutrition; it can be confusing what is in processed foods,” she said.

“But what is clear is that giving children just five extra minutes to eat their lunch will be a very positive move and potentially increase their ability to focus on their learning.”

GLOSSARY

prioritise : when we decide something is more important or urgent than other things

: when we decide something is more important or urgent than other things nutrient: substance needed for healthy growth, development and function

substance needed for healthy growth, development and function implications: possible future effect, consequence or result of something done now

possible future effect, consequence or result of something done now oversee: monitor, supervise, watch or manage

QUICK QUIZ

What is the minimum time children need to eat all the food in their lunch box? How long are most primary schools giving students to eat their lunch? What do children tend to eat first if they don’t get enough time to finish? Aside from health, what else might improve if kids get more time to eat? What proportion of parents and teachers believe teachers have some responsibility to monitor what students at during school time?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Eating times

How long does your school give you to eat lunch?

Do you think it’s enough time to eat all the lunch packed in your lunch box?

Would an extra five minutes of eating time benefit you and other kids in your school?

Write a letter to your school principal outlining how long you think should be given to eat lunch and state your reasons why. Use the information in the Kids News article to support your reasons.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Do you think it is the teachers’ responsibility to monitor what their students bring in their lunch boxes? Write your reasons why or why not.

Draw a sketch of your ideal lunch box.

What does it look like, what food does it contain? Is it healthy and nutritious?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

To sum it up

After reading the article, use your comprehension skills to summarise in a maximum of three sentences what the article is about.

Think about:

What is the main topic or idea?

What is an important or interesting fact?

Who was involved (people or places)?

Use your VCOP skills to re-read your summary to make sure it is clear, specific and well punctuated.