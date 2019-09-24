Survey finds Aussie teens still drinking too much sugar

health Reading level: green

One in six Australian teenagers gulps down at least 5.2kg of sugar each year from sugary drinks.

The National Secondary Students’ Diet and Activity survey by Cancer Council Australia looked at the habits of more than 9000 students across the country and found that boys were the biggest consumers of sugary drinks with 22 per cent having a litre or more a week. Eleven per cent of girls consumed a litre or more a week.

“Sugary drinks contribute the most added sugar to Australians’ diets and the news that one in six teens consume more than 5kg of sugar each year through sugar-sweetened beverages alone is alarming,” Cancer Council Australia nutrition expert Clare Hughes said.

“Sugar-sweetened beverages*, such as soft drink, cordial and sports drinks, are energy dense but provide no nutritional value to our diet.

“When we consume more kilojoules* than our body needs this can lead to weight gain and obesity* later in life.

“Obesity is a leading risk factor for type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular* disease and 13 types of cancer.”

While the survey showed that the proportion* of teenagers’ consuming four or more cups of sugary drinks a week has gone down from 30 per cent to 17 per cent since 2009, Ms Hughes said teens were still drinking them at unacceptably* high levels and more needed to be done to protect the health of young people.

“Western Australia had the steepest declines in sugary drink consumption and now just one in 10 students consume a litre or more of sugary drinks each week. This decline coincides* with the repeated airing of the LiveLighter Sugary Drinks campaign in this state so we are urging the Government to use these results to roll out the campaign nationally,” said Ms Hughes.

LiveLighter is a public health campaign by Cancer Council aimed at getting people to cut back on sugary drinks.

In addition to rolling out the LiveLighter campaign nationally, Cancer Council is urging the Federal government to introduce measures to reduce the impact of poor diet. These include improved regulation* for junk food marketing, the introduction of added sugar labelling and a 20 per cent health levy* on sugary drinks.

GLOSSARY

beverages: drinks

drinks kilojoules: a unit of measuring energy

a unit of measuring energy obesity: a disease of having too much body fat that increases the risk of health problems

a disease of having too much body fat that increases the risk of health problems cardiovascular: to do with heart and circulation

to do with heart and circulation proportion: part or share of a whole

part or share of a whole unacceptably: in a way that is not satisfactory or acceptable

in a way that is not satisfactory or acceptable coincides: happens at the same time

happens at the same time regulation: rules and laws

rules and laws levy: fee, tax or fine

QUICK QUIZ

How many teenagers were surveyed?

What can obesity lead to?

What two things happened in Western Australia at the same time to do with sugary drinks?

What is LiveLighter?

What things would Cancer Council like the government to do about sugary drinks?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Say no to sugar

Work with a classmate and create a slogan or jingle to urge kids (around your own age) to say no to sugary food and drinks. Add your jingle or slogan to an A4 piece of paper and create a poster outlining all the reasons why all this added sugar is so bad for you. Use some of the facts and evidence provided in the Kids News article.

Present your poster and jingle/slogan to the class and vote on the most effective poster to get the message across.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Critical and creative thinking, Personal and social

2. Extension

Write a letter to your local federal member of parliament outlining ways you think the government could help everyday Australians reduce their sugar intake.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Syl-la-ble Sleuth

A good way to find a syllable is to clap as you speak.

Search through the text. Make a list of all the adjectives you can find. Classify them into the number of syllables each word has.

For example: 2 syllables, 3 syllables, 4 syllables, 5 or more syllables.

Longer doesn’t mean better!

HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you or anyone in your family need to cut back on sugary drinks?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.