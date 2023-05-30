New public health campaign aims to tackle vaping across Australia

health Reading level: green

Australia has launched its largest public health campaign to tackle vaping*.

The campaign, which starts in Victoria, will highlight the risks of vaping for adults and teenagers and urge them to “see through the haze*” and to “get the facts on vaping”.

It follows alarming new research released last week by Cancer Council Victoria’s Centre for Behavioural Research in Cancer showing many people still don’t believe vapes, which are also called e-cigarettes, are harmful or they think the risks have been exaggerated.

Quit program director Matthew Scanlon said this is despite many e-cigarette liquids containing more than 200 chemicals with some, such as arsenic and formaldehyde, known to cause cancer.

Recent lab tests in Queensland found disposable* vapes with flavours such as Strawberry Watermelon Ice and Apple Surge contained metals including lead.

“I asked the Health and Environment Committee to look at this issue and these results are staggering*,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“There are people who might think vaping is safer than smoking or, indeed, harmless.

“These test results should make those people think again.”

Victoria’s campaign, run by Quit in partnership with VicHealth and the Department of Health, will be the first in a series of state and national awareness campaigns.

Cancer Council Victoria chief executive Todd Harper said the use of e-cigarettes was a growing public health emergency that required action.

He said the lack of community awareness about the many poisonous chemicals in e-cigarettes, along with a big increase in the number of people who are vaping, shows there is an urgent need for public health campaigns.

“There has been significant take-up of e-cigarettes by young people who have been lured* by bright packaging and flavours such as chocolate milk, cola ice and fairy floss,” Mr Harper said.

“If we keep doing campaigns such as this and supporting parents and teachers in their engagement with teenagers; if we get the laws and information right, then we can turn around this problem.”

In early May, Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said vaping has become “the number one behavioural issue in high schools”.

“Vaping has become the number one behavioural issue in high schools. And it’s becoming widespread in primary schools.”

Australia must prevent ‘generation of addicts’ with e-cigarettes

A University of Sydney study found one in three teens had vaped with 10 per cent typically using vapes on six or more days a month.

Of the 721 surveyed, more than half of those trying a vape for the first time were under 16.

CEO of VicHealth Dr Sandro Demaio hoped the campaign would encourage young people to think about the vaping habit.

“Vaping is both highly addictive* and harmful – the toxic chemicals found in e-cigarettes don’t belong in our lungs,” he said.

GLOSSARY

vaping: the inhaling of small liquid particles turned into smoke by an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette)

haze: smoke, fine dust or vapor

disposable: can be thrown away

staggering: hard to believe

lured: drawn to something

addictive: something that is difficult to control or stop

