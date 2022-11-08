health Reading level: green

More than half of Australians experience anxiety when they sneeze in public, at work or during social occasions such as weddings and christenings.

Coined “sneez-iety”, new research has revealed poor nose health can have a negative impact on mood (55 per cent) and appetite (46 per cent).

Weddings or christenings topped the list as the most embarrassing events at which to sneeze (45 per cent), followed by matchmaking on a date (24 per cent) or while flying in a plane (20 per cent).

But it wasn’t just social occasions that caused Aussies sneez-iety, with four in 10 respondents* also embarrassed to sneeze during a client* meeting (39 per cent) or while presenting something important at work (35 per cent).

While the office know-it-all (53 per cent) and gossiper* (40 per cent) were the most annoying co-workers, more than a third of Aussies found the colleague* who is always sniffing annoying (38 per cent).

On a more serious note, almost all respondents believed they understood the role their nose played in overall wellbeing. But while 84 per cent believed their sleep was negatively impacted by having a blocked nose, only 47 per cent believed their energy levels were affected, despite the two being inextricably* linked.

The research, which surveyed 1001 Australians for nasal* spray company FESS, also found that the findings were most concerning to the 4.6 million people who suffer from hayfever caused by allergens* such as pollen*, moulds or animal dander*.

Preventive* health specialist Dr Zac Turner said it was important to keep nose health in check.

“With La Nina causing havoc* across the eastern seaboard for the third year running, our grasslands are the lushest they’ve ever been,” Dr Turner said. “And when this is combined with rapid temperature changes between storms and our usual hot summer days, we can expect lots of pollen and plant spores* to be released.”

“Unfortunately, November’s prime grass pollen season could hit allergy sufferers worse than ever.”

Dr Turner recommended people suffering with allergies speak to pharmacists about medicines that could help.

WHY DO WE SNEEZE?

Whether it’s an allergic reaction, a viral infection, a change in temperature or a sudden bright light, your nose becomes irritated. When this happens, your body does what it needs to do to get rid of the pesky irritant — it makes you sneeze.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN WE SNEEZE?

When germs, dust or pollen enter your nose, a message is sent to a part of your brain called the sneeze centre. The sneeze centre sends signals to the parts of your body that help you sneeze. Your chest muscles, diaphragm, abdominals, vocal cords and muscles in the back of your throat all work together.

WHY DO OUR EYES CLOSE?

It’s not known why this happens, but scientists think that when we sneeze, our brain sends a message to close our eyes. Some people think it’s your body’s way of stopping the irritant from entering through your eyes.

DOES IT MATTER HOW WE SNEEZE?

When you sneeze, droplets from your nose and mouth can travel up to two metres away. These droplets may land on everyday surfaces like tables and doorknobs. If you’re sneezing because you have a virus, that virus is transferred to other people when they touch those surfaces – and they could become sick.

Sneezing into your elbow or a clean tissue are the best ways to sneeze.

TOP TIPS

Here are five things you should do when you’re sneezy – it’s common courtesy and helps reduce the spread of infection.

Be prepared – carry tissues

Cover your nose with a tissue when sneezing and immediately dispose of it after use

Sneeze into your elbow if you don’t have a tissue; turn your head away from people

Clean your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Don’t sneeze into your hand – if you do, clean your hands immediately

Source: Queensland Health

