Moderna Covid vaccine given “first step” approval for young children

Australia’s medical regulator* has provisionally* approved the use of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged under six.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) examined a North American clinical trial* before making its decision on infants and young children.

Its decision is a “first step” towards allowing the jab and “indicates that the vaccine has met high safety, quality and efficacy* standards”, the TGA said.

It will now be up to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) to recommend to the government whether or not to proceed with vaccinating young children.

Health Minister Mark Butler said sourcing enough doses of the vaccine would be another hurdle to overcome.

“As you can imagine, there is fierce competition by countries in North America, Europe and other parts of the world to get their hands on this very limited supply,” Mr Butler said.

“I’ve reported before that my department is in active negotiations right now with Moderna for Australia to secure as many doses as we possibly can from this very limited global supply.”

Moderna’s vaccine, called Spikevax, has until now only been approved for Australians aged over six. This group can get two doses of the vaccine, 28 days apart. People over 18 can also get a booster shot.

After the TGA announcement on July 19, children as young as six months could be able to get the vaccine. Those under six years old will be recommended to have two Moderna doses.

The strength of the vaccine’s active ingredient will be lower in doses given to small children.

The North American trial was conducted across several sites and involved 6000 participants aged between six months and six years old.

“The study demonstrated that the immune response to the vaccine in children was similar to that seen in young adults (18 to 25 years) with a favourable safety profile,” the TGA said.

“Clinical trials also showed that the safety profile in children is similar to that seen in adults.”

The TGA said most side effects seen in children vaccinated in the clinical trial were “mild to moderate” and usually only happened after the second dose.

These side effects included irritability or crying, redness or swelling around the area on the body where the injection was given, tiredness, fever, muscle pain and groin swelling or tenderness.

