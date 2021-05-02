Creepy-crawlies on the menu

health Reading level: orange

Insects could soon be on Australian dinner plates, with a landmark* plan to grow the nation’s protein* industry* by $10 billion in five years.

Bugs like witchetty grubs, bogong moths and green tree ants could soon be produced in Australia on an industrial scale for human consumption, according to a plan published by the CSIRO and Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The plan, which was developed by the CSIRO during research into protein sources other than animal meat, outlines how Australia could become a world leader in the emerging* edible* insect industry, which is expected to be worth $1.4 billion by 2023.

CSIRO researcher and report co-author Dr Rocio Ponce Reyes said bugs could prove a healthy addition to Australian diets.

“Insects have high-value nutritional profiles, and are rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, iron, zinc, folic acid and vitamins B12, C and E,” Dr Ponce Reyes said.

“They are also complementary* to our existing diets because they are a healthy, environmentally friendly and rich source of alternative* proteins.”

About 2 billion people across 130 countries eat more than 2100 different insect species, including 60 native Australian varieties traditionally eaten by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

CSIRO future protein lead professor Michelle Colgrave said edible insects could help ensure global food security and be a lucrative* export* opportunity for Australia.

“With the global population set to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, we will need to meet this demand for sustainable protein production by exploring diversified* sources,” Prof Colgrave said.

“Alternative protein industries can play an important role in Australia, contributing to regional and national prosperity*.”

CSIRO entomologist* and report co-author Dr Bryan Lessard said farming insects could also be a climate-friendly option to produce protein.

“Australia has a high diversity* of native insects … many species have the potential to be sustainably harvested* or grown in low impact farms, to be turned into new and delicious Australian foods for us and our pets,” Dr Lessard said.

“Commercial insect farming is considered to have a low environmental footprint, requiring minimal feed, water, energy, and land resources — factors of importance to the modern health and ethically-conscious* consumer*.”

GLOSSARY

landmark: an event that marks an important stage or turning point

an event that marks an important stage or turning point protein: a nutrient in food which is important for the body to grow and be strong

a nutrient in food which is important for the body to grow and be strong industry: group of businesses that make certain goods

group of businesses that make certain goods emerging: starting out, beginning to be noticed

starting out, beginning to be noticed edible: able to be eaten

able to be eaten complementary: helps to enhance another thing

helps to enhance another thing alternative: offering another option

offering another option lucrative: making a lot of money, profit

making a lot of money, profit export: send goods to another country for sale

send goods to another country for sale diversified: varied

varied prosperity: being successful and having a lot of money

being successful and having a lot of money entomologist: scientist who is an expert in insects

scientist who is an expert in insects diversity: variety

variety harvested: gathered for human consumption

gathered for human consumption ethically-conscious: to have your values in mind

to have your values in mind consumer: person who buys something to eat or use

QUICK QUIZ

Name two insects that could soon be harvested in Australia for food. Which group developed the plan to grow our edible insect industry? What is the main nutrient insects provide? How many people around the world already eat insects? How many different species of insects do they eat?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Insects on the menu

While there are many cultures that already embrace insects as a food source, there are also lots of people that might need some persuasion! Perhaps some clever meal names featuring alliteration might help? First brainstorm as many insect names as you can. Then choose eight of them and think of flavours, ingredients and dishes that begin with the same letter or sound to create some tasty meal names.

Examples: Slug and slaw sliders; Cicadas in cider syrup; etc.

Choose your best meal name and draw a picture of the dish. Make it look gourmet!

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Survey your classmates – how many of them would be prepared to try eating insects? Make a graph to show your results.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Mathematics

VCOP ACTIVITY

Grammar and VCOP

The glossary of terms helps you to understand and learn the ambitious vocabulary being used in the article. Can you use the words outlined in the glossary to create new sentences? Challenge yourself to include other VCOP (vocabulary, connectives, openers and punctuation) elements in your sentence/s. Have another look through the article, can you find any other Wow Words not outlined in the glossary?