Burns survivor Glenn Ogg owes his renewed life to a world-first skin transplant developed in Australia.

Mr Ogg, 33, survived severe smoke inhalation* and burns to 95 per cent of his body in a house fire in December 2018. He became the first to benefit from the new technique.

Surgeon John Greenwood got sick of seeing burns patients with limited options. So he developed a skin farm — otherwise known as the composite cultured skin (CCS) technology — in the skin engineering* laboratory at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in South Australia.

Professor Dr Greenwood was a South Australian of the Year in 2016 and was a key surgeon treating the Bali bombing victims in 2002, many of whom were badly burned.

Dr Greenwood treated Mr Ogg by removing his deep burns, then taking a graft* from his scalp to grow 26 large CCS flaps of skin over five weeks, each 25cm by 25cm and 1mm deep.

In mid-January, the first batches of the CCS were ready and Mr Ogg began undergoing the surgeries to completely close his burn wounds.

They eventually covered 50 per cent of his body. The remainder was treated by traditional grafts, in which healthy skin is taken from one part of the body and moved to replace injured skin.

Dr Greenwood said the new skin, developed with scientists Bronwyn Dearman and Amy Li, was grown in a specially designed bioreactor*.

“Not only did Glenn benefit enormously from this new technology, his initial treatment included another cutting-edge technique known as biodegradable temporising matrix (BTM) … also developed here in Adelaide,” he said.

“(That) works by not only ‘holding’ the burn wounds in a healthy condition, but improving them, for the five weeks it takes to grow CCS and was pivotal* in the early survival and progress of the healing of Glenn’s wounds.

“Every aspect of how these two technologies works together has seen Glenn not only survive, but make a remarkable recovery in less than six months.”

Dr Greenwood praised Burra Hospital, Medstar Retrieval Service, the RAH’s emergency department, intensive care unit (ICU) and burns unit teams. These teams helped see Mr Ogg out of ICU and off the ventilator* with normal kidney function in nine days, and walking 28 days after the fire.

In a comparable case reported in the UK, a patient spent more than 40 days in the ICU, and left hospital after a year still unable to walk.

Dr Greenwood noted in many similar cases patients do not survive and, when they do, they usually depend on a ventilator for months, and often experience severe kidney failure from their injuries.

Mr Ogg has spent six months in the RAH and will likely be transferred to a rehabilitation centre later this month. Further trials of CCS have been approved.

GLOSSARY

inhalation: breathing in

breathing in engineering: designing and making a solution to a problem

designing and making a solution to a problem graft: a piece of living tissue that is transplanted surgically

a piece of living tissue that is transplanted surgically bioreactor: a piece of science equipment, inside which biological or living processes happen, such as growing skin

a piece of science equipment, inside which biological or living processes happen, such as growing skin pivotal: central, important

central, important ventilator: machine to help someone breathe

QUICK QUIZ

What is the real name of the “skin farm”? What did the doctors grow from the piece of skin they took from Mr Ogg’s scalp? Describe what a regular graft is. What does ICU stand for? Where is Mr Ogg hoping to go soon?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Sentence stems

Complete these sentences to show your understanding and thinking about the news article.

a) This article is about… b) Something I found new and fascinating was… d) The fact that… made me feel… because… e) Now I wonder… f) I hope that…

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science

2. Extension

There are some tricky medical words included in this article. Choose 3 that haven’t already been defined in the glossary:

practise spelling them

use prior knowledge and context to write a simple definition for them

use them correctly in a sentence

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science

VCOP ACTIVITY

After reading the article, with a partner, highlight all the openers you can find in blue. Discuss if they are powerful and varied openers or not. Why do you think the journalist has used a mix of simple and power openers? Would you change any, and why?

HAVE YOUR SAY: What sort of inventor would you like to be? Would you like to invent some sort of technology? A medical solution? A food? Something fun?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.