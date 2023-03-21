health Reading level: green

Launched* today, The Allergy Friendly Family Cookbook is set to revolutionise* family kitchens and school lunchboxes, with practical tips drawn from the latest research by paediatric* and allergy specialists at Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI).

Co-authored by professor Mimi Tang, Associate professor Kirsten Perrett and Dr Vicki McWilliam, the cookbook offers easy-to-understand, evidence-based* advice and is packed with allergy-friendly recipes from breakfast, lunch and lunchbox ideas through to dinner and dessert.

To create this book, MCRI teamed up with food site taste.com.au to look at more than 50,000 recipes on their website. They took the most popular food options and looked at ingredient substitutions* and modifications* to accommodate* allergy requirements.

Data from MCRI’s HealthNuts and SchoolNuts studies showed that egg and nut allergies are the most common food allergies in young babies and school-aged children.

However, Professor Mimi said most children with egg allergy will outgrow that allergy during childhood whereas nut allergies will persist* throughout life in most cases.

“Throughout the school years, peanut allergy is the most common food allergy affecting around three per cent of children.”

Studies show that food allergies have become more prevalent* in recent decades, but the reasons for this increase are not fully understood.

“Food allergy is caused by complex interactions* between our genes* and the environment, so the increase must relate to changes in our environmental exposures* because our genes don’t change in such a short time frame,” said Professor Mimi.

“We now understand that the environmental factors we are exposed to in early life, from the time we are developing in the womb through the first years of life, are the most critical* in programming* our immune responses* throughout life.”

She explains the factors that have been linked to an increased risk of developing food allergies include reduced microbial exposures (from the environment, siblings or pets), the modern diet (lacking in nutrients that support a healthy gut microbiota*), living further away from the equator (reduced UV exposure) and vitamin D insufficiency*.

“There is a huge amount of research into the risk factors driving food allergy, it isn’t just one specific thing, although I suppose you could say the modern lifestyle is the central player.

”

At this time, there is no cure and people living with food allergies must simply avoid foods that can harm them. She said you need to read ingredient labels carefully and check everything you eat which is more difficult when eating out at restaurants or a friend’s home.

Commonly, children and families living with food allergy will end up restricting* their diets unnecessarily to minimise the likelihood of accidentally eating an allergen.

“It is difficult for busy parents to prepare meals while avoiding a range of allergens because there aren’t many resources that focus on eliminating* individual allergens while maintaining diet diversity*. Families tend to prepare a limited repertoire* of meals using a limited number of ingredients, which can mean they are not maintaining a diverse, balanced, nutritionally adequate* diet overall. Diet is such a critical factor in maintaining one’s health. We wanted to help families manage their food allergies by making it easier to prepare healthy meals”.

