How to get our FREE Giving Education kit

giving Reading level: green

Giving not only benefits those on the receiving end. We all win when we learn to be generous and do our bit to help our communities to make the world a better place.

Kids News has created the Giving Education Kit to help kids learn about the importance of charity and giving back.

The digital kit is designed for students in Years 3 to 8 and comes with a workbook of 20 activities that delve into everything kids need to know about identifying and supporting causes that matter to them.

The activities, created by a teacher and aligned to the National Curriculum, will help students become astute givers and encourage generosity in others, while planning and hosting their own fundraising event.

The kit content covers:

Why giving is good

Giving in Australia

The world’s biggest givers

Charity begins at home

Get into giving

Volunteering

Australian charities and fundraising events

A fundraising success story

Giving in the digital era

Beware of scams

The workbook is supported by 10 feature stories on giving under our Education Kits topic page at kidsnews.com.au/education-kits

These stories will assist students to answer the questions in the workbook.

The Giving Education Kit is FREE to teachers and parents who sign up to the Kids News newsletter.

A link and a special access code will be sent to subscribers in our next newsletter.